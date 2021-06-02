In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 June 2021 12:38 pm / 6 comments

With all land transport agencies under the transport ministry closed for the full MCO – which started yesterday and will last till June 14 – one can just head to the nearest post office to do JPJ things such as renewing road tax, right?

Wrong. The road transport department has announced the suspension of all JPJ transactions at Pos Malaysia counters nationwide during the FMCO period. The post offices will remain open as they’re an essential service, just that no JPJ business can be done during the lockdown.

But that’s OK, because JPJ has announced a leeway for driving licence, road tax (LKM) or vocational license (PSV/GDL) expiring between June 1 to July 31. These documents can be renewed later, from August 1 to September 30 this year. Like the previous MCO-related leeway, all vehicles with expired road tax must have valid insurance cover. Print out and keep your insurance e-cover note in the vehicle and present it to the authorities when required.

Remember, there’s no need to renew lesen or road tax during the FMCO, although valid insurance cover is a must. Inform your parents as well. Stay safe.