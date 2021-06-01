In Local News / By Danny Tan / 1 June 2021 11:30 am / 0 comments

Did you see the mad rush at road transport department (JPJ) offices yesterday? Many were rushing to register their cars to make the June 30 SST exemption deadline, anticipating that JPJ will close during the full MCO that starts today.

Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced an extension for the SST waiver last night, so those who missed the boat can breathe a sigh of relief – the savings will be in place till the end of the year. But, the land transport agencies under the transport ministry will be closed as expected.

The MoT has now released a statement saying that JPJ, Puspakom, APAD and LPKP in Sabah and Sarawak will have their services stopped temporarily, from today till June 14.

This applies to all services rendered by the agencies above to the public, with special exemption given to services involving vehicles in essential services that need to cross national borders. These commercial vehicles will need to make appointments. As a result of this closure, the MoT has announced some leeways.

Those with their driving license, road tax (LKM) or vocational license (PSV/GDL) expiring between June 1 to July 31 can renew the documents from August 1 to September 30 this year. Like the previous MCO-related leeway, all vehicles with expired road tax must have valid insurance cover. Print out and keep your insurance e-cover note in the vehicle and present it to the authorities when required.

All JPJ counters handling ownership change (tukar hak milik) will be closed, but online transactions can be done via e-auto or MyEG. JPJ kiosks are open from 830am to 4pm (within JPJ premises) or 6am to 8pm (external) according to MKN SOPs.

Under APAD and LPKP, those with expired operator’s licence (lesen pengendali), commercial vehicle permit (permit kenderaan perdagangan), tourism vehicle license (lesen kenderaan pelancongan) and driver’s card (kad pemandu) can continue to operate with valid insurance.

Lastly, the validity of Puspakom inspection certificates will be extended by the same amount of days after the end of this FMCO period. With all these leeways, there’s no need to worry or rush to post offices to renew documents. Stay safe during this period.