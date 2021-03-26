In Local News / By Mick Chan / 26 March 2021 6:39 pm / 1 comment

In light of the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO) that is being enforced across the country, the ministry of transport has announced that the exemption for renewal of road tax and driver licences that was originally set to end on March 31 has been extended for another two months, which now ends on May 31.

This comes after an announcement earlier this week that the transport ministry was planning to extend the exemption period for road tax and driver licences for a further two months, as a precaution due to the continually high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in states such as Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, transport minster Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said in the minstry’s statement.

Individuals who have had their road tax or driving licence expire in the initial renewal exemption period of February 1 until March 31 will have a period of 60 days to have their road tax and driving licence renewed, the minister said in the statement. Similarly, individuals whose road tax or driving licence expire in the coming period of April 1 until May 31 must have them renewed in the 60-day period from June 1 until July 31.

As with the initial exemption period for renewals, this most recent exemption period has been given in order to limit crowding in public places and curb the spread of the virus, in line with the government’s ongoing efforts toward breaking the chains of infection, the statement read. However, failure to renew the necessary within the exemption period will still be a punishable offence, it said.

As before, road users are reminded to ensure that their vehicles have insurance cover at all times, and have a copy of the vehicle’s insurance insurance certificate (e-cover note) ready when requested by enforcement personnel.

The transport minister reiterated that the exemption does not apply to owners of commercial vehicles and holders of vocational licences (GDL and PSV), as renewal services for matters related to these road users are listed as essential services.