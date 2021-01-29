In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 January 2021 5:02 pm / 0 comments

With the range of counter services at road transport department (JPJ) offices having been scaled down in line with the second movement control order (MCO), the transport ministry has again exempted the requirement to renew road tax and driver licences that have expired, with the exemption period being from February 1 to March 31.

The move is identical to that announced during the first MCO last year, and which was in place from March 25 to September 30. As before, licensed drivers may still operate their motor vehicles on-road as long as the vehicle has valid insurance, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said via a statement.

He added that drivers are advised to retain a copy of their vehicle’s insurance certificate (e-cover note) as proof, in case this is needed for verification if requested by enforcement personnel.

Wee said that all road tax (Lesen Kenderaan Motor, LKM) and competent driving licence (CDL) that have lapsed during the timeframe will have to be renewed within 30 days of the end of the exemption period, which means a completion of the necessary by April 30.

Presently, JPJ counter services that are available during MCO 2.0 include the renewal of road tax for commercial vehicles, which include taxis, rental vehicles and e-hailing; and the renewal of driving license and vocational licenses (GDL, PSV) for commercial vehicles including taxis and e-hailing.