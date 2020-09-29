In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 September 2020 1:00 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has reminded motorists with an expired road tax or driving licence that they have only two days more to renew these before the leeway given under the movement control order (MCO) renewal exemption ends on September 30.

From October 1, enforcement will resume, and the department has called on motorists to get these douments sorted as soon as possible to avoid issues that could arise during a last-minute rush, The Star reports.

The grace period was supposed to have ended on August 31, but on August 29 transport minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong announced that the deadline had been extended to September 30, in line with the extension of the recovery MCO (RMCO). In announcing the September 30 extension, he said that the move was made after taking into consideration the hardships and financial problems being faced by many as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up to mid-June, the department said that there were more than 2.1 million vehicles with road tax – and an almost identical number in driving licences – that had lapsed since the beginning of the MCO and had yet to be renewed. Those numbers should be significantly lower at present, but if you’re one of those who haven’t renewed them, make sure you do before October 1.

The JPJ added that the 70% discount campaign for compoundable summonses will also end on September 30. That was also supposed to have ended at the end of August, but was extended by a month.