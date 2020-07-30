In Local News / By Danny Tan / 30 July 2020 10:31 am / 2 comments

The JPJ is offering a 70% discount on summonses issued by the road transport department and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD, previously known as SPAD). The offer is for the entire month of August 2020 and is in conjunction with Merdeka Day on August 31, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced this week.

The department has now released more details and the terms and conditions for the big discount, which is automatically generated by the mySIKAP system – if you’re eligible, you’re eligible, no rayuan needed.

The 70% discount is for all summonses issued for offences under the following acts – Akta Pengangkutan Jalan 1987 (Akta 333), Akta Lembaga Pelesenan Kenderaan Perdagangan (Akta 334) and Akta Pengangkutan Awam Darat (Akta 715) plus the orders below those, including cases that are in the blacklist. SPAD summonses, too.

Included in the list of eligible summonses are those for AES/AWAS, seven main offences (not wearing helmet, traffic light offences, not wearing seatbelt, using the handphone while driving, overtaking from the left, overtaking/using the emergency lane, overtaking on a double line), Ops Musim Perayaan summonses and other compounds. What’s not eligible are court cases.

The discount is available at all JPJ offices – state, branch and UTC – as well as other payment methods such as the mySIKAP JPJ portal, Kiosk JPJ and JPJ Mobile. For blacklisted offences, the individual must be present at a JPJ state or branch office for a documentation process before payment can be made.

This “mega sale” is a win-win, boosting JPJ’s coffers and giving motorists a chance to clean their slate at a low price.