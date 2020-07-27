In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 July 2020 6:45 pm / 1 comment

The road transport department (JPJ) collected a total of RM8.55 billion in non-tax revenue over the period of 2018 and 2019, according to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

Speaking at the Dewan Rakyat today, he said that RM4,317,189,192.16 was collected by the department last year, while RM4,233,171,543.31 was collected in 2018. Collection through JPJ physical counters for both years amounted to RM5,028,984,496.37, which represented 58.82% of the total amount.

He provided the detailed numbers in his response to a question by Anthony Loke (PH-Seremban) during question time. Loke had wanted to know the figures of tax and non-tax revenues collected by the department in 2018 and 2019 as well as the amount collected through JPJ physical counters, online channels, MySikap JPJ and private online channels, Bernama reports.

Wee said contributions to non-tax revenue collection came from a variety of sources, including fees for the issuance of driving licences, fees for the registration of new motor vehicles, fees for licence renewal as well as the payment of summonses.

Bids for vehicle number plates are also a valuable source of income. Last month, the department revealed collection figures for its JPJeBid online number plate bidding system, which was introduced in April last year. The department said that collection amounted to RM110,289,072 over 97 number plate series up until last month, working out to an average of RM1,137,001 in revenue per series.