In Local News / By Danny Tan / 29 July 2020 10:27 am / 0 comments

The JPJ is offering a 70% discount on summonses issued by the road transport department and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD, previously known as SPAD). The offer is for the entire month of August 2020 and is in conjunction with Merdeka Day on August 31, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced yesterday.

The discount is for all compoundable summonses issued for offences under the following acts – Akta Pengangkutan Jalan 1987 (Akta 333), Akta Lembaga Pelesenan Kenderaan Perdagangan (Akta 334) and Akta Pengangkutan Awam Darat (Akta 715) plus the orders below those, including cases that are in the blacklist.

The discount is available at all JPJ offices – state, branch and UTC – as well as other payment methods such as the mySIKAP JPJ portal, Kiosk JPJ and JPJ Mobile. For blacklisted offences, the individual must be present at a JPJ state or brand office for a documentation process before payment can be made.