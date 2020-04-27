In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 27 April 2020 10:29 am / 1 comment

The Land Public Transport Agency or Agensi Pengangkutan Awam Darat (APAD) has announced the reopening of its counters from April 29. Selected services will be offered on weekdays from 8.30am to 1pm at APAD’s four Pejabat Wilayah (Tengah, Selatan, Timur, Utara) and APAD counters in JPJ branches.

The five applications accepted at the counters are Permohonan Membaharui Lesen, Permohonan Semula, Permohonan Melesenkan Kenderaan Mengikut Surat Tawaran Kelulusan (STK), Serahan Dokumen Kelulusan and Kad Pemandu.

For other counter services, updates will be issued based on the Covid-19 situation in the country and the government’s decision on the movement control order (MCO). The fourth phase of the MCO will start from April 29 and will be in place for two more weeks, till May 12.

To ensure orderliness and to follow MCO rules, those who intend to visit APAD counters are advised to not head out if they have any symptoms and practice social distancing at all times.