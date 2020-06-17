In Local News / By Mick Chan / 17 June 2020 12:17 pm / 7 comments

Although counters at road transport department (JPJ) offices have resumed services in full, transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has exempted the requirement to renew road tax and driver licences that have expired during the movement control order from March 18, the JPJ has said in a statement.

Licensed drivers may still operate their motor vehicles on-road as long as the vehicle has valid insurance, the department said, although members of the public have been advised to complete their licence and road tax renewals when possible in order to avoid congestion at renewal locations once the lifting of the order has been announced by the prime minister at a later date.

To help facilitate the renewal of road tax and driver licences which expired over the course of the movement control order in its various stages, the transport minister has also directed the road transport department to continue counter operations on weekends.

According to the department, there are 2,184,508 driver licences and 2,119,653 road tax documents which expired between March 18, when the movement control order began, and June 14. The JPJ will not be taking action against road tax and licences which have been found to expire during the MCO, however policing for all other traffic offences such as speeding and overloading will continue to be enforced, it said.

Initially in March, valid road tax and insurance was required for drivers whose licences expired during the MCO, though a subsequent statement by the JPJ in April dropped the mention of road tax, requiring only valid insurance coverage for the vehicle to be considered road legal.