In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 May 2020 1:38 pm / 0 comments

While counter services may have resumed at road transport department (JPJ) offices nationwide from April 29 as part of the lift on the movement control order (MCO), please don’t go to these outlets in an attempt to renew your car’s road tax or your expired driving licence. This is because you won’t be able to.

On April 23, the department announced that it would be resuming counter service operations on the date above, but only for business transactions involving commercial vehicles, namely for public service vehicles as well as freight and tourism vehicles.

It reiterated that on April 27, stating that counter operations will not be available for matters pertaining to private individual cars or for taxis and ride-hailing vehicles. It said that this was to avoid any unwanted issues with crowding and the inability to practice social distancing at its offices.

For those of you with expired road tax and driving licences, please note that the waiver for these as previously announced by the government on March 23 is still in effect. Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong had said that the requirement for renewal of individual driving licenses has been excluded for the duration of the MCO.

Click to enlarge.

It was also stated that those with a vehicle road tax that has expired during the MCO period can still drive the vehicle, but the owner is required to have valid insurance coverage, and initially, road tax.

According to the JPJ statement on April 27, the mention of a valid road tax was dropped, with the only thing necessary being that owners of any vehicle with its insurance and road tax expiring during the MCO has valid insurance coverage for the vehicle to be considered road legal.

The allowance for the road tax exclusion may be new. As previously stated, road tax renewal is possible via MyEG, but perhaps the actual slip cannot be despatched to all locations, and this is assuming everyone knows how to use MyEg, so this rule may have been dropped to simplify things.

The transport ministry has said that drivers are advised to bring a copy of their vehicle’s insurance certificate or an e-cover note while driving during the period of the MCO to avoid any complications.