23 March 2020

The transport ministry (MoT) has announced that all counter services for the departments and agencies under it will be fully closed from March 20 till March 31, which is the movement control order (MCO) period.

The organisations involved are the road transport department (JPJ), land public transport agency (APAD), commercial vehicle licensing board (LPKP) Sabah and LPKP Sarawak. This includes JPJ services at all post offices.

According to the MoT, besides taking into consideration the health of the public and its frontline staff, the decision was made after it noticed an uncontrollable crowd at the counters of its agencies. Of course, that is not in line with the MCO, which is to prevent people from crowding.

With counters closed, the ministry says that the renewal of driver’s license and road tax can only be done online during the MCO period, via the MySikap JPJ portal or MyEG. Those who do not have the public/portal ID to access MySikap JPJ can use MyEG, although the latter only does road tax renewal and not licences.

Those who have renewed their license/road tax online during the MCO period do not need to head to a counter to collect the physical license card or road tax sticker. The MoT says that proof of fee payment is good enough, meaning that you should keep a copy of the receipt to be presented during roadblocks, for instance.

As soon as the MCO is over, one should proceed to collect the physical license/road tax sticker. As for motor insurance, plans can be purchased online from the insurance companies’ portals.