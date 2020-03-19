In Local News / By Mick Chan / 19 March 2020 5:51 pm / 0 comments

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing its service counters to members of the public from March 20 (tomorrow) until a future date to be advised, due to the gathering of crowds against the government’s advisory of social distancing in light of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

On March 18 (Wednesday), JPJ said its counters would be open nationwide from 9am to 1pm, following the announcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 16 that will take effect until March 31 in order to contain the outbreak. As of today, 900 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the country, and police have begun MCO roadblock operations in KL and Selangor today.

On March 17, inspector-general of police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador stated that all interstate travel will require permission from the police, however the plan has since been withdrawn as large crowds thronged police stations to obtain the travel application forms, which is counter-productive to the social distancing efforts.