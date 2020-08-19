In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 August 2020 3:19 pm / 2 comments

Do you have an expired road tax or driving license that needs renewing? If yes, you better do so soon as the movement control order (MCO) renewal exemption is ending soon. The JPJ has reminded that the recovery movement control order (RMCO) that we’re currently in now is ending August 31, and so will the leeway.

So, should the MCO not be extended, “enforcement will resume,” said JPJ director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid, who previously revealed that since March 18 and up to June 14, a total of 2,119,653 road tax and 2,184,508 driving licences were yet to be renewed. The numbers should be lower now.

“The public will be notified beforehand if there are any changes in the policy on driving licence and road tax renewal exemptions with regard to the MCO. We will give sufficient time and changes will not be made all of a sudden,” he said, reported by The Star.

Back in June, the JPJ chief urged motorists to renew their documents. “This is because enforcement will resume once the recovery MCO ends and if there is no further extension. There are 855 JPJ counters nationwide, open seven days a week to allow people to renew their driving licence and road tax,” he stated, adding that one can also renew online with JPJ’s mySikap.

Penang traffic enforcement and investigation department chief Supt Wan Sharuddin Wan Omar echoed Shaharuddin’s warning. “We will not allow driving with expired licences after the deadline. After August 31, enforcement will resume as normal. We will continue to enforce road traffic rules frequently. However, it depends on instructions from the government whether we will take stricter action in enforcement or conduct it in a diplomatic way,” he told the daily.

In any case, here’s a reminder for those who have expired road tax and lesen, time to do it now!