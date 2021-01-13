In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 January 2021 10:28 am / 1 comment

With the movement control order (MCO) back for a second round in certain parts of Malaysia, the road transport department (JPJ) is revising its counter services accordingly.

There are no changes for JPJ counters in conditional MCO (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO) states, which are Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perlis and Sarawak. In these states, JPJ will be open from 8am to 4pm (1pm to 2pm lunch break) and all services will be provided.

In MCO states Penang, Selangor, Wilayah Persekutuan (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah, JPJ will be open from 9am to 4pm (1pm to 2pm lunch break), but with limited services.

The services include the renewal of road tax (Lesen Kenderaan Motor, LKM) for commercial vehicles, which include taxis, rental vehicles and e-hailing; and the renewal of driving license and vocational licenses (GDL, PSV) for commercial vehicles including taxis and e-hailing.

One can also head to JPJ to obtain a vehicle ownership certificate (VOC) and to get a public ID for access to the MySikap online system. All services involving private individuals can be done online, via MySikap or the platforms of partners such as MyEG.

Separately, JPJ has announced that its Bangi branch will be closed from today until further notice, for sanitisation of the premises.