The works ministry says it needs an allocation of RM3.4 billion to repair damaged federal roads throughout Peninsular Malaysia, reports Bernama. According to works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the funds will be used for resurfacing, adding another layer or building new roads, with the works expected to be completed by 2023.
“We are aware that a lot of priorities have to be considered before the allocation is given, which in some cases, is insufficient like the RM68 million required to repair federal road FT004 of the East-West Highway. We are not blaming the ministry of finance but that is the challenge we are facing. However, we will find ways to improve the situation in the short and long terms,” he said.
“My ministry has identified the roads, not just in Perak but throughout Peninsular Malaysia, that need to be repaired after five or seven years as the original layer could no longer cope with the traffic volume. Imagine the condition of the roads if these were built 40 years ago like in Gerik,” he added.
Fadillah explained that in most cases, the short-term measures taken by his ministry is to resurface the road before building another layer or a new road at the identified damaged stretches of the federal roads. According to the works ministry, there are over 17,830 km federal roads throughout the country up to now, including in Sabah and Sarawak.
Comments
Get it from UMNO ex-leader and their free salary ministers. Rakyat is not paying a sen for it.
Let the road get damage we should not care. After al under DAP only their members, T20, & cronies will get to use the road for their cars while us rakyats have to walk on foot. Rakyat Malaysia is not paying for their privileged convenience.
When are you going to stop your lies? 60 years still use the same technique. Rakyat Malaysia have heard enough.
Are you calling PaulTan fake news? How dare you!!! Get outta here!!!
https://paultan.org/2022/05/31/driving-a-car-in-malaysia-should-be-made-a-luxury-not-a-necessity-says-dap-assemblyman-liew-chin-tong/
Oh come on, not this again, nothing new from BN kah?
Hello, we’re not 60 years lah, mau tipu pun guna otak lah.
Rakyat Malaysia try to not mention DAP challenge *gone wrong*
I hope you realize the DAP guy was misunderstood, and even if not – it was one guy out of the entire party. Look at the state of Penang and compare it with other states like Kelantan before talking lol
Penang: successful, prosperous city
Kelantan: lepak 1 corner, water issues etc etc
(no offence for normal pipu, talking about gov.)
Misunderstood? How? It appears to be very clear cut they want to limit cars as luxury items and these are typically in the realm of the rich. What about us regular joes whom need it for work? That is the problem with DAP, they know how to talk about the problems but never give solutions. An exam paper has more value that them.
mds on Jun 23, 2022 at 12:08 pm
Cars are not essential and will add burden to people by resuming SST exemption that will create more traffic jam. Now, please support how to resolve food prices including chicken
https://paultan.org/2022/06/22/government-should-extend-sst-exemption-to-all-cars-that-are-registered-by-march-31-2023-says-fmccam/
I’m pretty sure the contract is probably 10% of the total RM3.4B….
Masuk pockets kao kao
maintenance work is an ongoing thing, where got the completion date by 2023one?..do you mean witrh all those billion ringgits they can only maintain the road until 2023 only? after 2023 ask for more money again? tak masuk akar
If it’s a dream come true in the future please, please, please shut down the company which permitted their lorries with extra-extra load to operate. Revoke their trading licenses. Rakyat paid 3 billion for the road quality and they simply abused it and making money in the process.
Potholes, uneven potholes patch and sunken tarmac are not new to us. It’s time to put an end to this matter or we will need another 3 billion in another year logically.
What the f? Figure pluck from trees is it? How are we suppose to believe you when your minister mention that to change the Bukit Jalil grass will cost 4 times more than TMJ did at Johor stadium? Rakyat don’t trust any minister due to personal interest. Be transparent lah!
3.4 billion but the tarmac only can stand for 6 months…hahaha
the question is how much the cost to repair the road from 3.4billion?
Yala always tampal tampal tampal on top of damaged road instead of resurfacing it properly like you see in other countries, no wonder potholes always come back. What sort of uneducated nonsense is this still talking about adding another layer? Charge billions for it and yet the problem will recur.
Then don’t enforce the law when you allow all these companies to build highway upon highway, LRT/MRT etc on top of existing federal roads and not rectify the damage they cause afterwards. More slipshod tampal here there everywhere and the road becomes worse than a rally stage. Where are the fines? What about the JKR compliance procedures that have to be followed? Also no enforcement of heavy vehicles exceeding maximum load rating for a particular road. Build a road rated for cars/light vehicles and then surpised pokemon face when the potholes form after massive lorries etc start using it.
Talk rubbish punya politician.
Billions billions only I thot trillions n trillions bez need to bring aliens from other space to repair roads
Definition of billions needs to repair roads its self showing clearly **MASSIVE CORRUPTION & INCOMPETENCY **SPEECHLESS I’M
We actually need 800mil if the 2.6billion was returned.