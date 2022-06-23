In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 June 2022 9:43 am / 22 comments

The works ministry says it needs an allocation of RM3.4 billion to repair damaged federal roads throughout Peninsular Malaysia, reports Bernama. According to works minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, the funds will be used for resurfacing, adding another layer or building new roads, with the works expected to be completed by 2023.

“We are aware that a lot of priorities have to be considered before the allocation is given, which in some cases, is insufficient like the RM68 million required to repair federal road FT004 of the East-West Highway. We are not blaming the ministry of finance but that is the challenge we are facing. However, we will find ways to improve the situation in the short and long terms,” he said.

“My ministry has identified the roads, not just in Perak but throughout Peninsular Malaysia, that need to be repaired after five or seven years as the original layer could no longer cope with the traffic volume. Imagine the condition of the roads if these were built 40 years ago like in Gerik,” he added.

Fadillah explained that in most cases, the short-term measures taken by his ministry is to resurface the road before building another layer or a new road at the identified damaged stretches of the federal roads. According to the works ministry, there are over 17,830 km federal roads throughout the country up to now, including in Sabah and Sarawak.