In Local News / By Mick Chan / 9 December 2022 9:07 pm / 0 comments

Following last week’s announcement of key ministers for Malaysia’s 10th prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet, the deputy minister roles have been announced tonight by Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

The announcement comes after the prime minister’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for the presentation of the list of names, with selected ministries to receive two deputy ministers.

Key departments that help shape and define the automotive and mobility industries include the ministry of transport (MOT), ministry of international trade and industry (MITI), works ministry (KKR), ministry of finance (MOF), and in this age of electric vehicles, the ministry of environment and water (KASA).

The following is the list of deputy ministers for the cabinet, in key ministries related to the local automotive landscape:

Deputy transport minister – Datuk Hasbi Habibollah

Deputy minister of international trade and industry – Liew Chin Tong

Deputy works minister – Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad

Deputy finance minister – Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Steven Sim Chee Keong

Deputy economy minister – Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib

Deputy natural resources, nature, climate change minister – Datuk Seri Hwang Tiong Si

Deputy domestic trade and cost of living minister – Fuziah Salleh

The transport ministry determines aspects such as driving licenses, public transport, and road rules, while MITI and MoF determine how vehicles are priced in Malaysia. The works ministry handles public works such as roads and highways, while the ministry of environment and water (KASA) deals with sustainable efforts such as electric vehicles.

To recap, here is the list of key members of the 10th prime minister’s cabinet:

Transport minister – Anthony Loke Siew Fook

Minister of international trade and industry – Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz

Works minister – Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi

Finance minister – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Economy minister – Rafizi Ramli

Natural resources, nature and climate change minister – Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

Domestic trade and cost of living minister – Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub

In terms of returning cabinet members, Ahmad Maslan was previously deputy minister of finance from 2013 to 2015, and also held the role of deputy minister of international trade and industry from 2015 to 2018.

Below is the full list of deputy ministers: