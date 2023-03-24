In Cars, International News, Maxus, MG / By Gerard Lye / 24 March 2023 11:55 am / 3 comments

This is the MG Maxus 9, which is an all-electric MPV that is being premiered at the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) and is currently available for pre-booking with a fee of 20,000 baht (RM2,594), which will entitle customers to a 40,000 baht (RM5,192) discount when the car is officially delivered.

Don’t be confused by the name. While it has two car brands – MG and Maxus – in its name, this is very much a product of the Maxus, which is a subsidiary of SAIC Motor that coincidentally also owns MG. The ‘MG’ is there because the MPV is sold by MG Thailand, but it should be noted the MPV is simply known as the Maxus Mifa 9 in its home market of China.

Closely related to the Maxus G90, the Maxus 9 measures 5,270 mm long, 2,000 mm wide, 1,840 mm tall and has wheelbase of 3,200 mm. For context, the Toyota Alphard is slightly smaller when compared to the Maxus 9 at 4,945 mm long and 1,850 mm wide, while also having a shorter wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

The electric powertrain in the Maxus 9 features a front-mounted motor rated at 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 350 Nm of torque. This is linked to a ternary lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 90 kWh, which is good for a range of 540 km following the NEDC standard. The battery can be fully charged in 8.5 hours with an AC input at a max of 11 kW, or get from a 30-80% state of charge in about 36 minutes with a DC fast charger capable of putting out 120 kW.

In Thailand, the Maxus 9 will be offered in two grades, starting with the X. This comes standard with 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights with sequential turn signals, a front sunroof, a rear panoramic glass roof, faux leather upholstery, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered steering wheel adjustment, powered front seats as well as second-row captain chairs with massage and heating functions.

The list also includes automatic air-conditioning with vents for the second and third rows, PM2.5 air filtration, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster display, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry and start, powered sliding doors and tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, eight speakers and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The next step up is the V grade, which adds on run-flat tyres, genuine leather upholstery, improved powered front seats with massage, heating, ventilation and driver’s side memory functions, VIP-style second-row captain chairs, a digital rear view mirror, four more speakers (for a total of 12) and nine USB ports (the base option gets seven).

Safety and driver assistance kit are identical for both the X and V and include the usual passive systems (stability control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist), auto brake hold (works with the electronic parking brake), tyre pressure monitoring, driver monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a panoramic view monitor and all-around parking sensors.

Customers who pre-book the Maxus 9 will also be provided with a free home charger worth 42,057 baht (RM5,457) and free installation of said charger worth 18,692 baht (RM2,425). Other benefits include an extended vehicle warranty period of five years/160,000 km on top of an eight-year, 200,000-km battery warranty. The X grade is offered in two colours – Black Knight and Pearl White – with the V grade gaining a third option that is a two-tone Granite Grey with a black roof.