In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2022 3:44 pm / 6 comments

The second-generation Peugeot 2008 has been launched in Malaysia, with official distributor Bermaz Auto Alliance (BAASB) offering the B-segment SUV in a sole Allure variant. The 2008 is the third SUV to be introduced by the company following the launch of the facelifted 3008 and 5008 last November.

In terms of pricing, the 2008 in Allure guise retails at RM126,753 on-the-road without insurance, which includes a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer warranty as well as a three-year, 60,000-km free service maintenance package. Four colours are offered: Amazonite Grey, Pearl White, Nera Black and Orange Fusion.

As the SUV is locally assembled (CKD) at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun, Kedah, it benefits from full sales tax exemption – this is set to end come June 30, 2022. BAASB also points out that the 2008 had successfully endured 200,000 km of testing in Malaysia, which is likely why there have been various camouflaged examples on our roads in the past few months.

For the asking price, you’ll get a PureTech 1.2 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The figures are 20 hp and 25 Nm more than the previous 2008, which also had the three-potter engine, but was a lower-tuned version making 110 hp and 205 Nm.

What’s unchanged is the transmission, which is a six-speed automatic sourced from Aisin that drives the front wheels. This setup can run on RON 95 or higher and is capable of hitting a top speed of 199 km/h; the rated fuel consumption is 4.5 l/100 km following the NEDC standard.

Standard kit on the 2008 Allure includes 17-inch “Salamanca” alloy wheels, 215/60 profile tyres, automatic LED headlamps with matching DRLs, LED taillights, bulb-type rear fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, 12 parking sensors (split equally front and rear), chrome and black door handles, piano black pillar garnish and a chrome radiator grille.

Other features are keyless entry and engine start, an electronic parking, passive cruise control, three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sport), single-zone climate control, mood lighting, manually-adjustable front seats, black leatherette upholstery, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and walk away lock.

The well-known Peugeot i-Cockpit is also present in 2008’s cabin and consists of a small-diameter, two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with 3D-effect graphics as well as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The last item supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and is hooked up to six speakers.

Click to enlarge

On the safety front, the 2008 comes with six airbags as standard, along with Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-Skid Regulation (traction control), ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, a seatbelt reminder system for all seats and Isofix child seat anchors.

There are also a few active safety and driver assist systems packaged into the 2008, including high beam assist, a blind spot monitor, active lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and camera-based autonomous emergency braking (branded as Active Safety Brake). It should be noted that some of these features, such as AEB, aren’t even fitted to the 2008’s larger siblings.

The 2008 enters a competitive space and will take on other B-segment SUVs like the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Hyundai Kona and Proton X50. Given the price tag and its specifications, would you be interested in the French model?

Find full specifications of the Peugeot 2008 on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2022 Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Allure

GALLERY: 2022 Peugeot 2008 press photos