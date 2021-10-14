In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 October 2021 11:57 am / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has introduced a new HR-V 1.8L variant called the SE, the car’s debut revealed via its appearance on the company’s website earlier today. Available in limited numbers, it’s based on the Grade E variant, adding on equipment to the base version of the facelifted second-gen SUV. These come in the form of new driver assist kit and accessories.

The biggest news is the inclusion of lane change assist, blind spot information and rear cross traffic alert, which makes the SE the first HR-V here to be fitted with these items. As for safety, a door opening warning indicator has been added into the mix. The rest of the new fittings are made up of accessories, in this case a digital video recorder, a trunk tray and a trunk organiser, and rounding off the list is SE badging to denote the variant.

No mechanical changes to the the engine and transmission, with the familiar 1.8 litre SOHC i-VTEC engine – offering 142 PS at 6,500 rpm and 172 Nm at 4,300 rpm – and CVT continuing on as before. Likewise, general equipment levels, with smart entry/push button ignition, automatic air-conditioning, auto headlights, daytime running lights, cruise control, paddle shifters, steering wheel audio controls and a seven-inch display/four speaker audio system to be found.

The trio of new driver assist items sits on top of the car’s standard safety equipment, which consists of six airbags (dual front, side and side curtain), vehicle stability assist (VSA), hill start assist (HSA), emergency stop signal (ESS) and a multi-angle rearview camera.

Finally, pricing. The limited run Honda HR-V 1.8L SE goes for RM105,364 on-the-road without insurance. Considering that it’s just RM1,364 more than the base Grade E (RM104,000), the additional bits look to be good value if you’re in the market for a Grade E HR-V.