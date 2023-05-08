In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Peugeot / By Gerard Lye / 8 May 2023 9:44 am / 5 comments

Berjaya Auto Alliance (BAASB) has introduced the new Peugeot 2008 Special Edition (SE) in Malaysia. Based on the existing Allure variant that was launched last January, the SE version adds a styling package that aims to improve the aesthetics of the B-segment SUV.

The package replaces the silver garnishes found on the bumpers as well as vehicle sides with black ones, complemented by a set of 17-inch black wheels instead of the regular two-tone units. Other items include ‘SE’ badges on front fenders as well as decals on the bonnet and rear quarters. The SE package costs RM2,900, inclusive of installation and a one-year, 20,000-km warranty.

Beyond the aesthetic changes, the 2008 SE is unchanged from a regular 2008. Under the bonnet, there’s still a PureTech 1.2 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine developing 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque. This drives the front wheels through an Aisin-sourced automatic transmission with six speeds.

Automatic LED headlamps with matching DRLs, LED taillights, bulb-type rear fog lamps, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, 12 parking sensors (split equally front and rear), chrome and black door handles, piano black pillar garnish and a chrome radiator grille all come as standard.

The kit list also includes keyless entry and engine start, an electronic parking, passive cruise control, three drive modes (Normal, Eco and Sport), single-zone climate control, mood lighting, manually-adjustable front seats, black leatherette upholstery, a reverse camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and walk away lock, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six speakers.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, there are six airbags, the usual mix of passive systems (DSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, etc.), high beam assist, a blind spot monitor, active lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and camera-based autonomous emergency braking (branded as Active Safety Brake).

At present, the retail price of a regular 2008 Allure is RM134,103 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM7,350 more than the original launch price of RM126,753. With the styling package added, the 2008 SE would sell for RM137,003.

BAASB also offers two other options for the 2008, namely a hands-free powered tailgate for RM2,100 and P-URE Performance Tint (window tint) for RM1,900. A 2008 SE loaded with these options carries an asking price of RM141,003. Al 2008s come with a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer warranty and free service maintenance package (this was introduced in June 2022).

