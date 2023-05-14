In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Paul Tan / 14 May 2023 6:47 pm / 0 comments

Lexus Malaysia has uploaded a teaser for the impending launch of the 2023 Lexus RX up on their Facebook page. The fifth gen RX was first unveiled in June 2022 and featured a big engine range revamp, now featuring an exclusively four-cylinder line-up.

There are four engine variants – the baseline model being the RX350 with a 2.4 turbo T24A-FTS making 279 PS (275 hp) and 430 Nm. It is joined by three hybrid variants, the RX350h, RX450h+ and RX500h F Sport Performance.

The RX350h uses the A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot (190 PS and 239 Nm) with a series-parallel hybrid system linked to a 1.6-kWh battery and eCVT. The RX 350h’s combined system output is 249 PS (246 hp) and 316 Nm and can be had with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (E-Four).

Above that, you have the plug-in hybrid RX 450h+, which features an A25A-FXS 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot, an e-CVT, an 18.1-kWh lithium-ion battery as well as front (182 PS/180 hp/134 kW) and rear electric (54 PS/54 hp/40 kW) motors. Together with the electric motors, this variant has a combined system output of 309 PS (304 hp).

The top of the line RX500h sees a rear-mounted electric motor (dubbed eAxle) working together with a T24A-FTS 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. The engine comes with its own parallel hybrid system and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission instead of an e-CVT that is typical of Toyota hybrid powertrains. In operation, the engine drives the front wheels while the electric motor handles the rear, giving you all-wheel drive and a total system output of 373 PS (367 hp) and 550 Nm of torque.

Our northern neighbour Thailand only received the fifth gen RX in RX450h+ form, which is the plug-in hybrid with the 2.5 litre normally aspirated engine. Two variants of the RX are available in Thailand, namely the Luxury AWD priced at 4.64 million baht (about RM602k) and the range-topping Premium AWD at 5.09 million baht (about RM661k).

In Malaysia, the Lexus RX is currently available from RM429,888 for the RX300 Premium all the way up to RM470,888 for the RX300 F Sport. The 300 was known as the 200t when it was first launched. The 350 and 450h which was priced from RM457,800 and RM520,200 respectively when the RX was first launched in Malaysia has been dropped from the line-up.

