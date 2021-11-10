In Cars, Hyundai, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 10 November 2021 11:13 am / 1 comment

The arrival of the 2022 Hyundai Staria in Malaysia came as a surprise, because no one had really anticipated it. But here it is, a luxury MPV that seemingly came from the future. Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) is offering the Staria in a single form, that is the range-topping Premium.

It’s priced at RM358,888 (on-the-road without insurance) if you go with the standard two-year or 50,000 km warranty. You’ll have to pony up an additional RM10,000 if you want the five-year or 300,000 km warranty with three-year/50,000 km free service package. The stated prices are inclusive of the sales tax exemption, which has been extended to June 30, 2022.

At 5,253 mm long, 1,997 mm wide and 1,990 mm tall, the Staria is 103 mm longer, 77 mm wider and 55 mm taller than the Grand Starex, and its 3,273 mm wheelbase is 73 mm longer as well. The Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer is slightly larger and more affordable, so if you’re planning to move more than six passengers, the tri-star is the way to go.

Powering the Staria is a 2.2 litre turbodiesel with 177 PS and 431 Nm, with drive sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed torque converter automatic with shift paddles. It also uses a multi-link rear suspension instead of the Starex’s live axle, which Hyundai says will deliver a much more comfortable ride.

Also on is Hyundai SmartSense, which includes Blind-spot Collision Assist, Blind-spot View Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, High Beam Assist, Parking Distance Warning, Surround View Monitor, Driver Attention Warning and Leading Vehicle Departure.

Like the Vito Tourer, the Staria is a lot of car for the money. You can also purchase an RM20,000 option pack that includes a roof mounted screen for the rear passengers, retractable side steps and 3M window tint, which bumps the price close to RM390k (five-year warranty pack included). Watch our walk-around video if you haven’t already, and compare its equipment and specifications on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: Hyundai Staria 2.2D Premium