In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 8 November 2021 11:24 am / 6 comments

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer has been launched in Malaysia and is available in a sole Select 121 Extra Long variant priced at RM342,036.40 on-the-road without insurance.

Essentially the commercial sibling to the V-Class, the Vito Tourer is sold by Hap Seng Star (HSS), which acquired the commercial vehicle business of Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) in 2018. As such, all sales and aftersales of the Vito Tourer is handled by HSS dealerships and service centres. Prior to this, the Vito Tourer was retailed by Nusa Otomobil with a turbodiesel engine.

The Vito Tourer arrives here in facelifted form, with exterior revisions being limited to the grille that now features slots in each of the three slats. Beyond that, the vehicle looks pretty much unchanged from before, still measuring 5,370 mm long, 2,244 mm wide and 1,958 mm tall – it’s longer than the V-Class (5,140 mm).

While it may be passenger-focused, the Vito Tourer still has cues that mark it out as a commercial vehicle, like the bumper that has cutouts for absent fog lamps, black side mirrors and door handles as well as commercial tyres.

Within the 3,430 mm wheelbase, you’ll find seating for up to 10 people, laid out in a 2-3-2-3 configuration. Thanks to a guide rail system and quick-release attachment, owners can reconfigure the seating layout as they see fit at HSS outlets if they prefer not to DIY.

On the mention of interior, the Vito Tourer gets its own dashboard design compared to the V-Class, which has since been discontinued by MBM here. Updates that come with the facelifted model include turbine-style air vents that is also found in the brand’s passenger vehicles, along with an Audio 30 infotainment system. The latter comes with a seven-inch touchscreen as well as support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Standard equipment inside the cabin includes black leatherette upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, a leather multifunction steering wheel, an overhead control panel, Thermotronic climate control and Tempmatic semi-automatic climate control for rear passengers (with air vents on the edges of the ceiling).

As for the rest of the items on the kit list, the Vito Tourer gets 17-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, powered sliding doors (left and right), the LED Intelligent Light System with High Beam Assist Plus, automatic wipers, a reverse camera and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The standard safety and driver systems are comprehensive too, with things like six airbags, Active Brake Assist (AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (active cruise control), Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package and Parktronic all coming standard.

Click to enlarge

Under the bonnet, the Vito Tourer is powered by a M274 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 211 PS (208 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,000 rpm. A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels.

Buyers will have four colours to choose from, including Obsidian Black Metallic, Rock Crystal White Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic and Cavansite Blue Metallic. Included in the price tag is a 2+2 vehicle warranty – two-year international manufacturer vehicle warranty and a two-year Allianz extended warranty insurance. The service interval is 10,000 km/one year instead of 12,000 km/one year for regular Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles.

