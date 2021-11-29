In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 29 November 2021 2:16 pm / 0 comments

Here’s a full gallery of the Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer facelift, which was launched by Hap Seng Star (HSS) earlier this month. Priced at RM342,036.40 on-the-road without insurance, the commercial sibling to the V-Class offers seating for up to 10 people.

Thanks to a guide rail system and quick-release attachment, owners can reconfigure the seating setup to suit their requirements, with HSS on hand to provide assistance. This example here offers seating for up to 7 people, laid out in a 2-2-3 configuration.

Two powered sliding doors provide entry into the passenger space, which is equipped with an Audio 30 infotainment system that comes with a seven-inch touchscreen as well as support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features include black leatherette upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, a leather multifunction steering wheel, an overhead control panel, Thermotronic dual-zone climate control and Tempmatic semi-automatic climate control for rear passengers (with air vents on the edges of the ceiling).

The turbine-style air vents on the Vito Tourer-specific dashboard are one of the styling updates that come with the facelift, while the exterior gets a new grille with slots in each of its three slats. Beyond that, the big van is pretty much the same as before, measuring 5,370 mm long – it’s longer than the V-Class (5,140 mm) – 2,244 mm wide and 1,958 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 3,430 mm.

As for the rest of the kit list, the Vito Tourer gets 17-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, LED Intelligent Light System with High Beam Assist Plus, automatic wipers, a reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags.

In terms of safety and driver assist systems, Active Brake Assist (AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (active cruise control), Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package and Parktronic are all standard.

For motivation, there’s a M274 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 211 PS (208 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,000 rpm. A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels.

The Vito Tourer is available exclusively through HSS, with sales and aftersales handled by the company’s dealerships and service centres. Prior to this, the prior, pre-facelift Vito Tourer was sold by Nusa Otomobil with a turbodiesel engine.

Four colours are available, including Obsidian Black Metallic, Rock Crystal White Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic and Cavansite Blue Metallic. Each purchase also comes with a 2+2 vehicle warranty – two-year international manufacturer vehicle warranty and a two-year Allianz extended warranty insurance. The service interval is 10,000 km/one year instead of 12,000 km/one year for regular Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles.