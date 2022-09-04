In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Paul Tan / 4 September 2022 9:02 pm / 0 comments

There is a new variant of the Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer in Malaysia called the Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer Special Edition. The new variant made its public debut at a Hap Seng Star roadshow in Bangsar Shopping Centre over the weekend.

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer Special Edition sits on top of the Vito Tourer range in Malaysia, coming in at RM379,888 OTR without insurance for private registration. This is a RM20k premium over the previous range topper, the Vito Tourer Exclusive.

Just a quick recap on the three different level of Vito Tourer specs in Malaysia. Basically the ‘base’ Vito Tourer is priced at RM342,036.40. It comes in extra long wheelbase form, as a four row 10-seater, with seats in a 2-3-2-3 config.

The Vito Tourer Exclusive is priced at RM359,888 and adds on two captain chairs with extendable ottoman, letting you turn it into a three-row 2-2-3 config. Note that you still get the seats that allow you to set it up as a 2-3-2-3. You just have to figure out where to store the them when you want to use it with captain chairs.

So what does the Vito Tourer SE get you? Basically it’s an exterior styling package that consists of a different front and rear bumper as well as a different engine hood. The engine hood has a chrome piece positioned vertically in the middle.

The whole design is meant to give a Maybach-like feel to the car, for whoever who want their Vito Tourer to look a bit more grand.

As for the rest of the kit list, the Vito Tourer gets 17-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, LED Intelligent Light System with High Beam Assist Plus, automatic wipers, a reverse camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and six airbags.

In terms of safety and driver assist systems, Active Brake Assist (AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (active cruise control), Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package and Parktronic are all standard.

The Vito Tourer SE is powered by a M274 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 211 PS (208 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,000 rpm. A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels.

