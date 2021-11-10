In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 10 November 2021 9:52 am / 1 comment

Hap Seng Star has just introduced the Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer facelift in Malaysia, and it’s available in the sole Select 121 Extra Long variant. The 10-seater luxury commercial vehicle is priced at RM342,036.40, and included is a 2+2 vehicle warranty (two-year international manufacturer vehicle warranty and two-year Allianz extended warranty insurance).

Under the bonnet, the Vito Tourer is powered by the automaker’s popular M274 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 211 PS (208 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,000 rpm. A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission sends drive to the rear wheels as standard.

Standard kit includes LED Intelligent Light System with High Beam Assist Plus, 17-inch light-alloy wheels, black leatherette upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, Thermotronic climate control and Tempmatic semi-automatic climate control for rear passengers (with air vents on the edges of the ceiling), as well as a seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

As for driving aids, it features six airbags, Active Brake Assist (AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (active cruise control), Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Crosswind Assist, Hill-Start Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Tracking Package and Parktronic all as standard. Pretty decent, we think. You may browse CarBase.my for a more detailed look at its equipment and specifications.

