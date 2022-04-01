In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 1 April 2022 1:45 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota has released updated prices for the facelifted Toyota Vios range – effective today, April 1, the price of the entire Vios model line-up for 2022 is now inclusive of sales tax (SST). We reached out to the company to find out the reason for that, and we were informed that this is because orders for the car have reached until the end of June, so any bookings made from now will see cars coming after the end of the SST exemption period.

As of April 1, the Toyota Vios range in Malaysia is priced at (on-the-road, without insurance):

Vios 1.5J – RM77,600

Vios 1.5E – RM85,600

Vios 1.5G – RM90,400

Vios GR-S 1.5 – RM98,100

Prior to this, with the sales tax exemption in place, the Vios 1.5J was going for RM74,623, which means an increase of RM2,977 from SST exempt pricing, while the 1.5E went for RM82,593, the current price being RM2,647 more.

As for the 1.5G, the price is up by RM2,816 from the RM87,584 it was at previously. Finally, the GR Sport was priced at RM95,284 before the latest price revision, which means it’s now also up by RM2,816.

There are no specs or mechanical changes from before, with the last “update” being the introduction of a new Nebula Blue Metallic exterior shade last December, and so the Vios continues on with a 1.5 litre 2NR-FE Dual VVT-i four-cylinder mill offering 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, with drive being sent to the front wheels through a CVT.