In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 17 December 2021 3:04 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Vios was only facelifted exactly this time last year, but the sedan has been given a small update for the 2022 model year. The car is now available in Nebula Blue Metallic, which replaces Dark Blue Metallic that has been on the colour palette since 2019.

Compared to the previous paint option, the new hue is bluer and less purple, especially in bright sunlight due to its colour of its metallic flake. The Vios shares Nebula Blue with the Corolla Cross, another indicator that the latter will be introduced in locally-assembled form soon.

Aside from the new colour, the Vios can also be had in Orange Metallic, Red Mica Metallic, Silver Metallic and Platinum White Pearl. Notably, the car’s hatchback sibling, the Yaris, doesn’t get Nebula Blue – it continues to only be offered in either red, silver or white.

Elsewhere, there are no changes to the specs or pricing, with the Vios continuing to retail at RM74,623 for the 1.5J, RM82,593 for the 1.5E and RM87,584 for the 1.5G. The GR Sport, which is still only available in either red or white, is priced at RM95,284.

No updates to the mechanicals either, so the 1.5 litre 2NR-FE Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine remains the sole engine option, producing 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a CVT, as before.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Vios 1.5G in Malaysia