Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8G CBU shown

Official Toyota distributor UMW Toyota Motor has released some more details regarding the CKD locally-assembled Corolla Cross, which will be launched soon with the addition of a new Hybrid model. It turns out that there are some spec changes for the petrol variants as well, notably in terms of safety.

UPDATE: The press release issued by UMW Toyota Motor erroneously listed Toyota Safety Sense as a standard feature on the CKD Corolla Cross. A spokesperson has since confirmed that it will only be offered on the 1.8V and Hybrid models. The article has been edited to reflect this new information.

On the 1.8V and Hybrid models, the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance features has been upgraded with stop and go for adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist, meaning they will both function down to a standstill.

This is likely facilitated by the addition of an electronic parking brake, similar to what the Japanese-market model offers. Seven airbags, stability control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a three-dimensional 360-degree camera system and a front dash cam will continue to be standard-fit.

There are a few other equipment changes, including standard LED headlights (previously only available on the 1.8V), new roof rails and USB Type-C ports at the rear to replace the previous Type-A ports. The CKD Corolla Cross also comes with an acoustic glass windscreen and a bonnet silencer to reduce engine noise on petrol-powered models.

These tweaks come with a very slight price reduction, with the Corolla Cross expected to retail at RM123,000 (down RM1,000) for the 1.8G and RM129,000 (down RM266) for the 1.8V; as previously reported, the Hybrid is slated to cost RM137,000.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

These prices include the sales and service tax (SST) exemption, now extended to June 30, 2022. Each purchase comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, with the Hybrid also getting an eight-year warranty for the battery, inverter and Power Management Control ECU – an extended ten-year hybrid warranty will cost an additional RM2,590.

Mechanically, the petrol Corolla Cross remains unchanged, powered by the same 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder lifted from the Corolla sedan. Outputs are rated at 139 PS at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, sent to the front wheels through a CVT.

The new Hybrid model, meanwhile, will pair a 98 PS/142 Nm Atkinson-cycle version (2ZR-FXE) of the 1.8 litre mill with a 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 122 PS.

