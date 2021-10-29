In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 29 October 2021 10:39 pm / 5 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has announced that the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is now open for booking in Malaysia, with the new variant carrying an estimated price tag of RM137,000 on-the-road without insurance and inclusive of a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

We don’t have official specifications just yet, but the price list shows an engine capacity that pretty much points towards a 2ZR-FXE 1.8 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine. The mill makes 98 PS and 142 Nm and is joined by an electric motor (72 PS and 163 Nm) for a total system output of 122 PS.

Drive is sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT, while the electric motor draws power from a 6.5-Ah nickel-metal hydride battery. The battery comes with an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and is positioned under the rear seats to preserve the 440 litres of boot space that is identical to the non-hybrid variants.

The parallel hybrid powertrain comes with three drive modes for drivers to choose from, including Eco for maximum fuel efficiency, Sport for a more responsive acceleration, and EV for pure electric drive.

As for equipment, UMWT has confirmed that the Corolla Cross Hybrid will get a seven-inch multi-info display in the instrument cluster, which is larger than the 4.2-inch unit fitted to the existing 1.8G and 1.8V variants.

Other standard features shown for now include the Vehicle Telematics System (VTS), a 3D panoramic view monitor (PVM), a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and the Toyota Safety Sense suite – these are also found on the 1.8V.

On that mention, there are two optional accessories that will be made available to customers, including a rear digital video recorder (dashcam) for RM350 – part of the Tech-Up package – to complement the standard front unit. Meanwhile, the Ease-Up package costs RM520 and adds a Qi wireless charger in the storage cubby ahead of the centre console.

The list goes on, as the warranty on the hybrid battery can be extended for another two years for an additional RM2,950. Lastly, there are the Toyota Service Savers maintenance packages: RM2,190 for three years, 60,000 km, or RM3,410 for five years, 100,000 km.

Based on the “Corolla Cross CKD Intro” wording at the very bottom of the price list, it’s pretty much confirmed that the new hybrid variant will be locally assembled, so it benefits from full sales tax exemption. This isn’t much of a surprise, as UMWT has explicitly stated in the past it will start local production of hybrid vehicles in Malaysia, and we’ve long known that the Corolla Cross Hybrid would be the first of a few.

The non-hybrid variants, which arrived fully imported (CBU) from Thailand initially, also appear to be CKD offerings now, as they have estimated prices that are lower than the official prices provided when they were launched earlier in March – the 1.8V got a price revision later in June.

This switch to CKD also comes with a revised colour palette, as the non-hybrid and hybrid variants share four hues – Silver Metallic, Red Mica Metallic, Nebula Blue Metallic and Platinum White Pearl (RM800 option) – although the Corolla Cross Hybrid gets a fifth colour called Celestite Grey Metallic. The previous Metalstream Metallic and Graphite Metallic are no more.

So, with these preliminary details, what are your thoughts on the Corolla Cross Hybrid? A good buy or are the non-hybrid (and soon-to-be cheaper) variants more enticing instead? Share your thoughts in the comments below.