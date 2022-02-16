In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 16 February 2022 8:14 pm / 3 comments

Today’s Volkswagen event isn’t just for the launch of the latest Golf GTI. Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is also opening order books for the 2022 Golf R-Line. Like the hot hatch, this starter Golf was previewed late last year, so it’s not a surprise. VPCM says that the expected price of the R-Line is from RM155k to RM165k.

The previous Golf R-Line, the Mk7.5, was launched here in 2019 for RM166,990. Like the GTI, the Golf R-Line is now locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang. We’ve had CKD Polos and Passats before, but the Golf – whether in TSI or GTI form – had always been a CBU import, until now.

We’re getting the familiar 1.4 litre TSI engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. The Mk8 has a 1.5 eTSI mild hybrid option with Active Cylinder Management (ACT), a 48-volt belt starter generator and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery, but we’re not getting that.

No big loss if you think about it. There’s no strict emissions regulations here, Malaysian car buyers aren’t too concerned about that, and most probably wouldn’t want cylinder deactivation if given a choice – the Golf is a rather premium option here, not an econobox. In any case, the 1.4 TSI is still a clean, modern downsized turbo engine and it makes the same 150 PS/250 Nm as the 1.5 eTSI.

The engine is familiar, but it now has a new transmission partner in the form of an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Aisin-sourced 8AT replaces the DSG dual-clutch gearbox in the previous Golf R-Line. This powertrain combo is similar to what Australia gets, and if it’s clean enough for those Down Under, it would be more than clean enough for Malaysia. 8AT over DSG – what say you?

Moving on, the Golf R-Line is named after its trim level, which is the sportiest available with plenty of gloss black bits. In fact, it’s getting harder to tell the R-Line apart from the GTI, because the hot hatch’s looks is based on the R-Line, but with additional (and rather subtle) details to distinguish it, such as wheels, pipes and grille inserts.

The R-Line wears 17-inch Valencia alloys (Bridgestone Turanza T005) and gets LED Plus headlights, LED light bars that go all the way to the logo (not DRLs) plus LED taillights. The badges now show just the ‘R’ without the ‘Line’, which might confuse some for the top dog Golf R, but I’m sure that prospective buyers wouldn’t mind. The only big loss over the GTI in exterior style are the chrome decorative trim masquerading as exhaust tips.

Inside the Mk8’s newly minimalist cabin, you’ll find manual Sardegna fabric seats with suede-like Art Velours sections and an embossed R logo – I think these chairs look even sportier than the GTI’s. VW has gone all out in its quest to kill physical buttons and knobs – the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel sits alongside a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The lighting controls and cluster between the central AC vents are touch sensitive, and the steering buttons capacitive. The only knob you’ll find is for the wing mirrors; even the “gear knob” is nothing more than a tiny protrusion on the sloping centre console.

The kit list also includes keyless entry with push start, triple-zone climate control (rear vents with temp control), an electronic parking brake (but without auto hold), ambient lighting and automatic headlamps. As for charging, there are two USB-C ports in front and two at the back.

As for safety equipment, the R-Line gets the usual six airbags, ABS and ESP. However, it doesn’t come with any driver assist tech like autonomous emergency braking (AEB), never mind the semi-autonomous stuff. There are Isofix points on the front passenger seat, not just the rear seats.

Lastly, colours. The Golf R-Line will be available in five shades – Moonstone Grey (solid), Kings Red and Atlantic Blue (metallic) and Deep Black and Oryx White (pearl). As usual for VPCM, the Golf R-Line will come with five years of unlimited mileage warranty, three years free maintenance and five years of roadside assistance.

