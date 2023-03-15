Locally-assembled cars usually have a decent market life, but not every model lucks out. Sometimes, things end as fast as they come, although not because of any shortcomings of the part of the product.
Case in point, the Volkswagen Golf TSI R-Line Mk8. Announced in October 2021 as a CKD model and previewed a month later, the car took some time to make its debut – expected to be launched in February 2022, it wasn’t until July last year that official pricing was finally revealed. At that point, its RM170,560 price was notably higher than the estimated RM155k to RM165k ventured by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) back in February.
Now, well under a year since the final pricing was revealed (or a year and a half since it was first announced), the R-Line is no longer available for sale in Malaysia, confirmed by the absence of the model in the current product list on the Volkswagen Malaysia website.
So, what gives? It surely can’t be due to a lack of kit – the sporty R-Line, which was powered by the familiar 1.4 litre TSI engine with 150 PS and 250 Nm from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, was well specified. Reportedly, sales of the car were decent, although decent might not have met expectations set out for it in terms of its expected volume from the CKD route.
Pricing could have also played it out of the game – with its price already somewhat disadvantaged at point of entry, we hear that increased production costs were anticipated, and that could probably have stopped it dead in its tracks.
In any case, we’ve reached out to VPCM to find out why the plug has been pulled on the variant. For now, if it’s a new Mk8 Golf you’re looking at, then it has to be either one of the two choices left available for the type, in this case the GTI or R.
GALLERY: Volkswagen Golf TSI R-Line Mk8
Comments
Lousy spec and overpriced what did they expect?
This Golf can sell like hot cakes is price is around RM130k. VPCM always put pricing wrong.
Kinda bummed out that its not available anymore,
For its specs if its abit more cheaper i think it would sell better. Non DSG , while might be bad for some purists , its actually pretty decent with the conventional Auto!
Actually went to the showroom to checkout the Rline and might have pulled the trigger, alas the salesman told me R-Line is discontinued, and even then the current GTI’s without ADAS is stopping production to make way for GTI + ADAS (euro spec) which will have 10k price bump.
SIgh.. hopefully there are still more fun hatch’s when i can afford one.
“current GTI’s without ADAS is stopping production to make way for GTI + ADAS (euro spec) which will have 10k price bump.”
Big if true. I’m glad they’re feeling the burn now.
So, after ‘ might have pulled the trigger ‘, you went to and get the Axia im i right?? Dont know what BS to trust anymore nowadays
“[…] although not because of any shortcomings of the part of the product” — seriously? At 170k at launch with no AEB/ACC with only 150PS, it is at a severe disadvantage compared to other cars in the segment.
I implore the author to be more honest and bold in terms of challenging the reasons that caused this premature demise. Looking at the comments from the official launch and price reveal posts, the writing was on the wall, and I’m glad Malaysians voted with our wallets to show manufacturers that they can’t just come in and introduce subpar-specced cars and expect to get away with it every time.
And its not that the brand is so full of fantastic reliability stories that people might close an eye on the high price
Author is wrong. Price is not the issue but the spec and the look.
are you sure??? if you are not sure, sila tarik balik!!!
“It surely can’t be due to a lack of kit”. are we referencing the same golf launched in malaysia? the same one that doesn’t come with any of the active safety systems, even the basic ones available even in perodua cars?
and before the “you don’t need the safety systems to be able to drive” sure you don’t. but it’s more about future proofing your car. and cars aren’t cheap in malaysia. so perhaps consumers now are making more informed decisions looking at overall value when it comes to purchasing a new car.
I want your second paragraph to be shoved at Proton, Honda and Conti cars fans faces
Jz close CKD and focus ur import sales. As it is u exploit local customers, jz use import as excuse to maximise ur profit!
Put in the auto fold wing mirror plus the DSG gearbox and cut price by RM1OK, then can sell more.
This is what happens when you don’t put any advanced safety feature in your cars. Nowadays, there are many choice of cars with many safety feature for less than RM227k.
Well…surprised? Not at all. Not sure any sound minded person will buy this over a Civic or Altis. What is VWM thinking pricing at RM170K without even basic kit. But mission success for VWM letting people think that Civic is a great value deal.
Now the cheapest VW is GTI above 200k…VW is a folk’s car in Germany but try to be premium like BBA here…they just shoot their own foot by taking out basic spec like electronic folding mirror & charged 170k….then they stop selling volume sellers like polo, vento, Jetta…don’t know what their marketing department is smoking….
tiguan allspace 1.4 is still cheaper than the gti
Writing was on the wall a long time ago. VW still too stubborn to update their cars with AEB safety system. Luckily BMW & Mercedes offers AEB now on their most basic models. Credit to paultan.org for being an advocacy of this requirement.
once bitten twice shy.. no more VW for me..
There is a saying that these German car makers- “they don’t make cars, they make money..!!”
Lol..VW Give free also i dont want
Sure boh
Good riddance. This car is a pain in the arse to operate with all those touch-only controls. Clearly a car designed by diversity hires and not by engineers. A car that appeals to non-binary, non-straight and non-cisgender folks, just like EVs.
VW time to leave Malaysia…
For M’sian mkt, i think ppl prefer SUV. Lots of Tiguan on the road nowadays. And for sedan, there are more Passat on the road compared to the latest camry & accord. But passat have been discontinued world wide….there are none available stock even here in Msia. So for the Golf, msian is the same as the US market…only the GTI & the R is available no normal golf.