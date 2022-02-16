In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 16 February 2022 8:37 pm / 1 comment

In a surprise move, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has launched the 2022 VW Golf R in Malaysia, in addition to the official debut of the Golf GTI and the opening of order books for the Golf R-Line. This makes it three models in the local Mk8 Golf range.

Unlike the other two Pekan-assembled Golfs, the top dog Golf R is a CBU import priced at RM357,584 OTR with SST exemption, before insurance. Back in 2019, the Mk7.5 Golf R was launched here with a RM295,990 price tag, so it’s a substantial hike without CKD assembly.

Unveiled in November 2020, the Golf R is powered by an EA888 2.0 litre TSI engine with 320 PS and 420 Nm of torque, which is a step up from the previous 300 PS/380 Nm and a huge jump from the GTI. Paired to a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission and 4Motion AWD, 0-100 km/h takes just 4.7 seconds, two tenths faster than before. Top speed is capped at 250 km/h.

By the way, Malaysian-spec cars have 320 PS and 400 Nm, which is 20 Nm down from the max figure. Like before, this slight detune is for local fuel and conditions. What we’re getting is similar to Australian-spec cars.

The 4Motion system’s rear differential not only distributes power between the front and rear axles, but also between the left and right rear wheels. Where the previous system is capable of splitting power 50:50 via a multi-plate clutch to the left and the right rear wheels, the new one can send up to 100% of torque to the outside wheel for increased agility – VW calls this R-Performance Torque Vectoring.

Managing the distribution of torque is the Golf R’s Vehicle Dynamics Manager, which also works with the electronic differential locks (XDS) and adaptive damping system (DCC) to optimise handling. The system also handles torque vectoring by braking and comes with four drive modes – Comfort, Sport, Race and Individual. Sorry hooligans, but Special and Drift modes are not in Malaysian-spec cars.

VPCM says that the Golf R is available in limited units, so put in your order if this hottest of Golfs is up your alley.

GALLERY: 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Mk8