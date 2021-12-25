In Cars, Videos, Volkswagen, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 25 December 2021 2:07 pm / 0 comments

The locally-assembled Volkswagen Golf Mk8 will soon be launched in Malaysia. It’s expected to debut within the first three months of 2022, and prospective buyers can look forward to either the R-Line or GTI variants.

Powering the R-Line is the carryover 1.4 litre TSI engine making 150 PS and 250 Nm. There is no longer a seven-speed dry clutch DSG, but instead, an eight-speed torque converter automatic (from Aisin) now drives the front wheels. This means a slightly slower century sprint, with the R-Line taking 8.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h, versus 8.2 seconds in the DSG-equipped Golf R-Line Mk7.5.

As for the GTI, it’s powered by the ubiquitous EA888 2.0 litre turbo four, producing 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque. That’s a 15 PS and 20 Nm increase over the previous GTI, and a fast-shifting seven-speed wet clutch DSG continues to power the front wheels. The GTI does the 0-100 km/h dash in 6.4 seconds.

No word on pricing just yet, but since it’s locally assembled here in Pekan, expect prices to be a tad more competitive than before. When the CBU Golf Mk7.5 range was launched back in 2019, the 1.4 TSI R-Line went for RM166,990, while the GTI was priced at RM239,990. So, pick your poison!

