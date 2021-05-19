In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 19 May 2021 11:12 am / 5 comments

The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf has been launched in Singapore. Europe’s best selling car of 2020 is available there in 1.5 eTSI mild hybrid form, as well as the GTI hot hatch.

The regular Mk8 Golf uses a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-pot instead of the previous-gen’s 1.4 litre unit. The 150 PS/250 Nm rating is similar to the Malaysian-market Mk7.5 TSI. Paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox, 0-100 km/h is done in 8.5 seconds while top speed is 224 km/h. Our outgoing Golf TSI does 8.2 seconds and 216 km/h.

The 1.5L engine comes with Active Cylinder Management (ACT), where half of the four cylinders can be switched off at lower loads, benefiting fuel economy and emissions. Speaking of FC, the claimed figure is 20.8 km/l, which is 2.6 km/l better than before.

The electrification bits come in the form of a 48-volt belt starter generator and a 48-volt lithium-ion battery. The system gives the Golf acceleration assistance as it pulls away, and allows it to coast when the ICE has been switched off.

Singaporeans can choose from three trim levels – Life, Life Plus and R-Line – all of which boast more kit than their predecessors. Things like LED headlamps, keyless entry and push start, a 10.25-inch digital meter panel, 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and wireless charger are standard.

The R-Line gets its own bumpers, gloss black trim and sport seats with integrated headrests, among other sporty things. The top 1.5 eTSI also gets goodies like interior mood lighting with 30 colours, progressive steering and drive mode selection.

The Mk8 Golf GTI was spotted running around a fair bit in Malaysia last year

The GTI needs no introduction. The original hot hatch recipe is the same, with more power and tech. The EA888 2.0L turbo-four has 245 PS and 370 Nm of torque, a jump of 15 PS and 20 Nm from the regular Mk7.5 GTI and on par with the outgoing model’s Performance Pack version. A six-speed manual is available elsewhere, but SG gets the seven-speed DSG, as will we.

Under the skin are MacPherson struts at the front, multilink suspension at the rear, an XDS electronic differential lock and a sports suspension setup that’s 15 mm lower in ride height compared to the standard Golf. New for the Mk8 is a Vehicle Dynamics Manager control system that coordinates the operation of the XDS and the optional DCC adaptive dampers.

The Mk8 Golf starts from S$125,900 (RM390,621) in Singapore after S$15k of Vehicle Emissions Scheme (VES) rebates. The GTI costs a fair bit more at S$205,900 (RM638,831). The latest GTI was spotted running around a fair bit in Malaysia last year, and there was even a teaser by VPCM on Instagram, but there have been no news or hints in 2021. What do you think of the latest Golf?

GALLERY: Mk8 Volkswagen Golf

GALLERY: Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI