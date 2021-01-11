In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 11 January 2021 5:33 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has announced that around 312,000 units of the Golf Mk8 were delivered to customers in Europe last year, making it (yet again) the best-selling model in the region for 2020. The nameplate also came out on top in Germany, with around 133,900 deliveries recorded.

“With the Golf 8 we are seamlessly continuing the success story of its previous generations. The car is continuing to set technical standards in many dimensions. After the outbreak of the coronavirus in spring interrupted the market launch that had just started, the Golf had a lot of catching up to do in the second half of the year,” said Ralf Brandstatter, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

The eighth-generation Golf was first revealed in October 2019 and was later joined by other model derivatives such as the GTI, GTD, R and GTE. Volkswagen also noted that by the end of last year, one in three Golfs sold was a hybrid, and a surge in demand was seen during the second half of 2020, with around 179,000 of the 312,000 units making its way to customers during said period.

The Golf isn’t the only performing model in Germany, as the Tiguan and Passat were the country’s second and third best-selling models through 2020.