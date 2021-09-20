In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 20 September 2021 10:10 am / 0 comments

Calling all Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo owners – you can do your bit for charity, simply by driving your car. Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) is running a ‘Nissan Almera Turbo Fuel Efficiency Charity Drive’ campaign this month, and is inviting all owners of the new Almera to drive their car and submit their best fuel consumption result, from which it will donate to selected charity organisations based on these FC results.

Here’s how the challenge works. Take a photo of your average fuel economy result from the car’s display meter. Email your entry with full name and your contact number, vehicle number, Facebook account name and a photo of your average fuel economy result to [email protected]. You may submit multiple entries, but only the highest fuel economy result will be counted for both the prize challenge and donation.

The company has pledged to donate RM 1 for every one km of recorded FC to selected charitable organisations – the amount will be based on the total highest km per litre recorded from each participant (results from VL variants will be converted from litre per 100 km to km per litre.

Participants also stand a chance to win prizes – the top 20 best average FC entries will get an exclusive Nissan GT-R by Lego, while the next 30 best average FC submissions will snag a special edition Nissan duffle bag. The campaign runs until September 30, and results will be shared via the Nissan Malaysia Facebook page.