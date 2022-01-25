In Cars, Local News, Proton, Technology / By Mick Chan / 25 January 2022 3:56 pm / 1 comment

The Proton B-segment duo, the Iriz and Persona have now gained ATLAS, or ACO Tech Local Automotive Services, according to ACO Tech on its Twitter account.

The interface has now been made available for the latest facelifts of the Iriz and Persona hatchback and sedan which were launched last year. Users of these models can opt to receive the update over-the-air through the software update page within the settings menu, and their infotainment system will be updated.

For the SUVs in the range, the Proton X70 and X50, a firm timeframe for the rollout of the over-the-air updates remains to be seen as these are highly dependent on the manufacturer, said ACO Tech.

ATLAS is an infotainment operating system that will be made available to interested OEMs, ACO Tech said during the product’s launch last September. This is an all-new infotainment OS that is built upon Android 9 (Pie), as compared to the current GKUI software on certain Proton models, which is on Android 8, or Oreo.

The shift to the ATLAS infotainment system also sees the omission of Proton branding on the GKUI setup that is also Android-based, as the ATLAS system has been designed to integrate with any hardware that is compatible with the ATLAS operating system, in order for to be open to any carmakers interested in using it, as mentioned.

The ATLAS interface appears to closely resemble that which has previously been deployed in the Iriz and Persona, and is laid out to position the map to the left of the screen, while customisable widgets for items such as weather, media playback and app access on on the right-hand side of the screen.

Voice commands are offered with a customisable command name and user name, while voice recognition has been tailored to better understand Malaysians’ localised English. Meanwhile, users can choose to hear from male or female voices, with their characters named Atlas and Aethra, respectively.

ATLAS Auto mobile application. Click to enlarge

The second quarter of this year will bring a calendar feature, enabling users to sync their mobile calendars and meeting reminders; this information will be fed into the system, which then offers a suggested departure time to help make sure they arrive on time for their appointments.

On the mobile device side, the ATLAS Auto mobile app has also been rolled out on the Apple App Store for Apple iOS devices. For users of other mobile operating systems, ATLAS Auto will also be released on the Google Play Store as well as the Huawei App Gallery.

ACO Tech emerged in 2020 from a joint venture agreement between Proton, and Altel Communications with ECarX (Hubei) Technology, which was formed for the development of car connectivity technology and products. These from ACO Tech are aimed at markets in Malaysia as well as in the greater Asean region.

