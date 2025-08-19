Zeekr 009 Executive price in Malaysia confirmed, RM299,800 – 340 PS single motor, 604 km WLTP range

The Zeekr 009 Executive has now been officially launched for Malaysia, and the battery-electric MPV is now priced at RM299,800, making the confirmed pricing for this variant RM10,200 cheaper than its introductory price figure in May this year, after the model range was first launched in December 2024.

Each order of the Zeekr 009 Executive will include a complimentary booking package, which consists of a free Wallbox charger, a free portable charger, as well as free solar window tinting, along with one year of complimentary connected services comprised of the Zeekr App, onboard navigation and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

While the 009 Executive represents the entry point to the brand’s MPV line with a single-motor, 340 PS/373 Nm powertrain driving the front wheels as compared to the dual-motor AWD powertrain of its rangemates, this variant has the same 116 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, which brings a WLTP-rated range of 604 km, compared to 582 km for the AWD variants.

In terms of charging, the 009 Executive can take up to 11 kW AC which will bring a 0-100% charge in 13.5 hours. Fast charging is rated at up to 150 kW DC, which will bring a 10-80% recharge in 30 minutes.

The more modest powertrain specification of the Executive variant means a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds, compared to 4.5 seconds for the dual-motor 612 PS/693 Nm variants. Top speed is 210 km/h.

The 009 Executive gets slightly different specification at its price relative to the Luxury and Ultra Luxury variants. Though this variant initially arrived on the market with a single-chamber air suspension setup, it has since been updated to get dual-chamber air suspension. Inside, the Executive does without the electronic front door latches, while steering column adjustment is manual rather than electric.

Carried over for the latest iteration of the 009 Executive are matrix LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam and front lighting system, LED daytime running lights, interior ambient lighting, Nappa leather/Ultrasuede upholstery, powered first- and second-row seats (with ventilation and massage functions), seven airbags and an ADAS suite.

For exterior colours, the Zeekr 009 Executive is offered in Crystal White and Phantom Black; the Mineral Green exterior paint finish is reserved for Luxury and Ultra Luxury variants of the 009. The Zeekr 009 Executive is covered by a five-year, 150,000 km overall vehicle warranty, and an eight-year, 160,000 km drive motor and battery warranty.

GALLERY: 2025 Zeekr 009 Executive

