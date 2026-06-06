Zeekr 009 Grand, 9X to make Malaysian debut at KLIMS – flagship PHEV SUV and four-seat luxe MPV

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / June 6 2026 10:10 pm

Zeekr Malaysia is heading into the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 with its two most aspirational models – the Zeekr 009 Grand and the Zeekr 9X. The ultra luxe duo will make their Malaysian debut at the show, which runs from June 12 to 21 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

It’s likely a showcase and not a sales launch as @zeekrmy’s Instagram caption says “both models offer a glimpse into the future direction of the Zeekr brand” – the keyword here is future, so we think a proper sales launch will come later, just not right now at KLIMS.

In any case, the pair headline a five-model Zeekr stand that also includes the existing 009 MPV, the 7X SUV and the 2026 Zeekr X, a trio which you can already buy now.

Zeekr 9X – the flagship PHEV SUV

The 9X is the bigger story of the two. It’s Zeekr’s new flagship – and the current standard-bearer for the wider Geely Group – but more significantly, it’s the first Zeekr to have an internal combustion engine. The full-size luxury SUV is a plug-in hybrid, marking the brand’s pivot from its EV-only origins.

The ICE in question is Geely’s 2.0 litre turbo-four making 279 PS, paired with a dual- or tri-motor electric setup depending on trim. In its most potent form, the 9X serves up a frankly absurd 1,400 PS (1,030 kW) and 1,410 Nm, good for a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.1 seconds in a car that weighs the wrong side of three tonnes.

Despite being a “PHEV” instead of a pure EV, it rides on a 900V platform with 6C ultra-fast charging, and battery options run to 55.1 kWh and 70 kWh (CATL), with a CLTC EV-only range of around 300-380 km and combined range north of 1,200 km.

At 5,239 mm long with a 3,169 mm wheelbase, the six-seat 9X is genuinely vast, and its imposing chrome-grilled, long-bonnet silhouette has earned it the “Hangzhou Bay Cullinan” nickname.

Zeekr 009 Grand

If the regular 009 is Zeekr’s answer to the Alphard, the 009 Grand is its Alphard Royal Lounge. It’s the range-topping variant of the electric MPV, swapping the standard six- or seven-seat layouts for an ultra-luxurious four-seat, 2+2 configuration with rear captain’s chairs, a large rear screen and Himalayan marble trim in the cabin.

It’s no slouch, either. The dual-motor AWD setup produces 788 PS (580 kW) and 810 Nm, sending the limousine-like MPV from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and on to 230 km/h. Power comes from a 108 kWh CATL Qilin battery on an 800V architecture, rated at 702 km CLTC.

KLIMS 2026

Venue: Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC)

Zeekr booth: Level 2, Booth 6B02-C

Dates: June 12 to 21, 2026

Hours: Monday–Thursday, 10am–8pm; Friday, weekends and public holidays, 10am–10pm

GALLERY: Zeekr 9X in Harbin, China

GALLERY: Zeekr 009 Grand at Auto China 2024

AD: Drive the ZEEKR EV of your dreams. Submit your details and Zeekr Carro (Bangsar, Mutiara Damansara, Penang, Seremban outlets) will get in touch with you.