Zeekr 9X now open for booking in Malaysia – flagship PHEV SUV previewed at KLIMS; est price from RM800k

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / June 11 2026 12:48 pm

As planned, Zeekr Malaysia has revealed the Zeekr 9X at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) as part of a preview before a launch takes place in late 2026 or early 2027.

Order taking for the brand’s flagship SUV starts today as well, with estimated pricing from RM800,000. If the price announced on launch day is around that mark, the 9X will be the most expensive Zeekr model on sale in Malaysia.

However, you’re getting a lot for the money. Measuring 5,239 mm long, 2,029 mm wide, 1,819 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,169 mm, the 9X occupies a large footprint and looks properly stately with its boxy shape, imposing front grille, dual-tier front lighting and full-width taillights. Some call it ‘China’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan’, and they do have a point.

As for the three-row interior, you get fancy materials like Nappa leather seat upholstery, a suede headliner, ‘Nordic’ natural wood veneer trim and a crystal media control knob. No shortage on toys either, as the 9X is available with ambient lighting, powered seats (with heating, ventilation and massage functions), a 13-inch digital instrument cluster, dual 16-inch 3.5K OLED infotainment and front passenger touchscreens, a refrigerator, 32 speakers and a rear 17-inch ceiling-mounted display.

Built on the SEA-S platform with a 900-volt electrical architecture, the 9X features the Geely Group’s SEA Super Hybrid, which is a plug-in hybrid system. The fundamentals include a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine making 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW), which is augmented by electric motors that are linked to a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack in either 55- or 70-kWh capacities.

In its most potent form, the 9X comes with a 70-kWh battery and three electric motors (two rear, one front) for a total system output of 1,400 PS (1,381 hp or 1,030 kW) and 1,410 Nm of torque. We’re told the 9X previewed at KLIMS is with a lesser powertrain, one with just two electric motors (one front, one rear) and a choice of a 55- or 70-kWh battery for 897 PS (885 hp or 660 kW) and 935 Nm.

These figures will scare many sports cars, with the 9X capable of getting from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.1 seconds. (3.9 or 4.2 seconds with lower outputs). Top speed is limited to 240 km/h across the line-up.

Following the WLTP standard, the 9X’s electric-only range is between 235 and 302 km depending on the powertrain configuration, with the combined hybrid driving range between 982 and 1,015 km. With its high-voltage system, DC fast charging from 20-80% state of charge takes just nine minutes.

The list goes on, as the 9X comes with dual-chamber air suspension and continuous damping, with 48-volt active roll stabilisation available as an option. Unsurprisingly, the flagship gets a comprehensive suite of ADAS functions powered by a smorgasbord of hardware, including a roof-mounted LiDAR.

The 9X ranges from 465,900 to 599,900 yuan (about RM280k to RM360k) in China. Given it is a PHEV, it is not subject to the same excise duty as a pure electric vehicle (EV) imported into Malaysia. Instead, engine displacement decides what excise duty is charged, which ranges between 75% and 105% – 90% since this is within the 2,000 to 2,499 cc tier.

We should point out the car being displayed is a left-hand drive example from China and isn’t fully reflective of what we’ll get. As such, we’ll have to wait for Zeekr Malaysia to provide more details but for now, know that the 9X is expected to be priced from RM800,000. Looking forward to this tauke mobile?

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