Zeekr 009 Grand open for booking in Malaysia – four-seat luxury MPV with 43-inch TV; from RM600k est

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / June 11 2026 3:51 pm

Parked alongside the Zeekr 9X at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) is the 009 Grand, which is a four-seat version of the brand’s electric MPV. Like its ultra-lux SUV stablemate, the 009 Grand is currently being previewed ahead of an eventual launch in 2026, with order books now open if you’re interested.

According to Zeekr Malaysia, the 009 Grand will be priced from RM600,000, which would make it the second-most expensive model in the line-up after the 9X that is set to start from RM800,000. In China, the 009 Grand goes for 789,000 yuan (about RM474k), if you need to know.

For more context, the regular, non-Grand 009 that we currently get is priced between RM299,800 and RM359,800 on-the-road without insurance across three variants (seven-seat Executive and Luxury, six-seat Ultra Luxury). The comparable Lexus LM 500h, also a four-seater but with a hybrid, not an electric powertrain, is well over a million ringgit.

With the 009 Grand being twice the base 009 variant’s price, what do you get for all the extra money? Not much if you sit at the front, as the 009 Grand looks basically identical to a regular 009 in terms of the dashboard design and general layout of controls, with the exception of some trim differences.

You don’t even get to see into the back because of the partition that serves to provide some privacy to the VIPs, celebrities and CEOs there, although they will be able to lower a small window to converse with their chauffeur if needed.

As with the four-seat LM, the whole point of the 009 Grand is pampering rear passengers. To that end, the seat upholstery is mainly aniline leather with touches of Ultrasuede, the latter also used for the headliner. You’ll also find soft wool carpets, while the interior trim is described as “natural marble trim from the Himalayas.”

The seats themselves are different from other 009 variants and look more like what you might find in the first-class section of an airplane. As you’d expect, they have plenty of functions, including heating, ventilation and massage, the last with plenty of programmes, including a hot stone therapy paired with a 20-point massage.

To reinforce the lounge concept further, there’s a 43-inch mini-LED display that is controlled via the centre console-integrated touch panel, which also provides access to almost all functions in the rear (seats, climate system, windows, etc.).

Said centre console also has two storage areas stacked on top of each other which you can lock using a PIN code in the touch panel. If that isn’t enough, you also get spaces to store your shoes, there’s a refrigerator just under the large display, and the seats have pull-out tray tables, again, like in an airplane.

This left-hand drive unit you see here comes from China, and over there, the 009 Grand has yet to be facelifted. As such, it soldiers on with an 800-volt system, a 108-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery for 702 km of CLTC-rated range and dual electric motors – one on each axle – rated at 789 PS (778 hp or 580 kW) and 810 Nm of torque. We should point out those outputs are higher than any 009 variant currently sold in Malaysia.

What else? Well, the 20-inch wheels are forged and there’s a LiDAR sensor, which right-hand drive units of the 009 do not get, even in Hong Kong. If you’re a big-time tauke, is this the MPV of your dreams?

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