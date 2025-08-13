2026 Lotus Emeya updated, lower prices in Malaysia – Emeya 600 from RM459k, Emeya 900 from RM699k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Lotus / by Mick Chan / August 13 2025 11:32 am

Lotus Cars Malaysia has announced the updated, 2026 Lotus Emeya line-up for Malaysia, which brings a renaming of the EV model’s variants. There are now five variants, starting from RM459,000 for the Emeya 600.

The 2026 Lotus Emeya range, at a glance:

Emeya 600 – RM459,000

Emeya 600 GT SE – RM519,000

Emeya 600 Sport SE – RM599,000

Emeya 900 Sport – RM699,000

Emeya 900 Sport Carbon – RM729,000

Compared to its pricing at launch in August last year, the base Emeya variant is now RM96k cheaper than when the “hyper-GT” model was launched for the Malaysian market, from RM555k. Meanwhile, the Emeya 900 range is now up to RM78k cheaper than the Emeya R last year.

All variants of the 2026 Emeya get a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, and the ‘600’ or ‘900’ suffix denotes the power output of the respective variants.

The powertrain in the Emeya 600 delivers 603 hp and 710 Nm of torque to all four wheels, enabling it to do the 0-100 km/h benchmark sprint in 4.15 seconds. Top speed for all Emeya 600 variants is 250 km/h. Equipped with a 102 kWh battery pack, the Emeya 600 has a WLTP-rated range of up to 610 km.

Meanwhile, the two variants of the Emeya 900 get 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, propelling the Emeya 900 from 0-100 km/h in 2.78 seconds. Both Emeya 900 variants have a 256 km/h top speed, and drawing from the same 102 kWh battery pack, have a WLTP-rated battery range of up to 485 km.

All Emeya variants feature 800-volt architecture supporting up to 420 kW DC charging (10-80% in 15 minutes), and up to 22 kW AC charging.

2026 Lotus Emeya 600

As standard, the base Emeya 600 variant brings active air suspension with Continuous Damping Control (CDC), 20-inch wheels, brake-applied torque vectoring, and LED matrix headlamps. Interior kit includes a KEF Premium 15-speaker sound system, a 29-inch head-up display, four-zone climate control, and LotusWear Performance fabric upholstery.

Meanwhile, the Emeya 600 GT SE brings the parking pack (autonomous parking assist and remote parking assist), 21-inch alloy wheels, six-piston brakes, an intelligent glass roof, hand-free tailgate, configurable ambient lighting and illuminated side sills.

2026 Lotus Emeya 900

Going to the Emeya 600 Sport SE variant brings the Lotus dynamic handling pack (active anti-roll bar and active rear-wheel steering), active rear spoiler, active rear diffuser and an active front air dam, while the interior gains front seats with massaging and ventilation functions, along with soft-close doors.

Stepping up to the 905 hp/985 Nm Emeya 900 Sport brings a two-speed transmission to its driveline, while adding the Lotus dynamic pack as on the Emeya 600 Sport SE, and an active rear spoiler. Inside, upholstery is by the LotusWear Performance fabric in a Quartz theme.

2026 Lotus Emeya interior

Topping the range is the Emeya 900 Sport Carbon, and this adds the extended exterior carbon pack (bonnet panels, front bumper mid and lower panels, wheel liners, door and rear bumper panels), the extended interior carbon pack (carbon centre console, door switch panel, interior lamp and seat back, seat letter box, and seat back panel), the active aero pack (active rear diffuser and active front air dam), and front seats with massage and ventilation functions.

Bookings for the 2026 Lotus Emeya are being taken through the Lotus Cars locations in Glenmarie, Pavilion Damansara Heights and Penang, and deliveries are expected to commence in September.

