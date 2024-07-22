Lotus Emeya order books open in Malaysia – priced from RM575,000, Taycan rival goes on preview July 30

Posted in Cars, Local News, Lotus / By Anthony Lim / July 22 2024 1:51 pm

Lotus Cars Malaysia has announced that the order books for the Lotus Emeya have opened. The all-electric hyper GT, which made its global debut in New York last September and was sighted here recently, will be available in three distinct variants – the Emeya, Emeya S and Emeya R – in Malaysia, with prices starting from RM575,000, putting it up right smack against the Porsche Taycan facelift, which also starts from RM575k.

The starting price for the Emeya, which will be fully customisable, follows that as indicated previously, when it was revealed that Lotus was planning to price the Emeya lower than the Eletre in key Asian markets, including Malaysia. The announcement of the base Eletre’s revised price of RM598,800 over the weekend confirms this, as the Emeya in its base form is nearly RM24k cheaper than the SUV.

To recap, the base Emeya shares the same 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 710 Nm dual-motor powertrain with the Emeya S as well as both the Eletre and Eletre S, and this is good to get it from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.15 seconds. The higher-spec Emeya R has more in the way of output, in this case 918 PS (905 hp or 675 kW) and 985 Nm, giving it a century sprint time of 2.78 seconds.

All variants pack a 102 kWh ternary NMC battery, and maximum travel distance per full charge is quoted as 610 km (WLTP standard) for the Emeya and Emeya S, while the higher output Emeya R can cover up to 485 km (again, WLTP) on a single charge.

In terms of charging, the car has a 22 kW OBC, with which it takes 5.8 hours to get the battery fully charged from zero via the AC route. As for DC charging, it takes 18 minutes to get the battery from a 10% to 80% state-of-charge at the maximum rate of 350 kW.

Ahead of its official introduction, the Emeya will be presented through an exclusive preview at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from July 30 to August 4. According to LCM, prospective customers can secure their private viewing session, which will be held daily from 10am to 10pm, by registering their interest at: https://events.lotuscarsmalaysia.com/form. The company added that the booking fee for the Emeya is RM5,000.

