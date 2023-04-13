In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Lotus / By Mick Chan / 13 April 2023 9:45 am / 0 comments

Importer and distributor for the Lotus brand in Malaysia, Lotus Cars Malaysia has launched the Lotus Eletre, the brand’s first SUV that arrives as a fully electric model. In line with details revealed in October, the Eletre is available with a choice of two powertrains across the three variants.

Prices for the Eletre in Malaysia start from RM578,000 for the base Eletre, from RM648,000 for the Eletre S, and from RM798,000 for the Eletre R. All versions get a dual-motor, AWD powertrain, with the base variant and the Eletre S producing 605 hp and 710 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds and a 80-120 km/h time of 2.2 seconds, with a top speed of 258 km/h.

Meanwhile, the top Eletre R produces 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 2.95 seconds, 80-120 km/h in under 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 265 km/h, making it the world’s fastest dual-motor fully electric SUV according to Lotus.

All three variants get a 112 kWh battery, which provides the Eletre and Eletre S with a range of 600 km on the WLTP cycle, while the most powerful Eletre R has a range of 490 km (WLTP). All employ an 800-volt electrical architecture that supports up to 350 kW of DC fast charging, which enables a 10-80% state of charge in 20 minutes. The highest AC charging rate is 22 kW.

Standard exterior equipment on the Eletre is comprised of matrix LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights and fog lamps, welcome-home lighting, hands-free powered tailgate with opening height memory, and heated washer jets. Added to the Eletre S and R variants are self-dimming side mirrors, rear privacy glass and soft-closing doors, with the Carbon Pack standard on the top Eletre R.

Rolling stock for the Malaysian market Eletre is a set of 22-inch, 10-spoke forged alloy wheels on Pirelli P Zero tyres. The Eletre R gets P Zero Corsa tyres measuring 275/35 and 315/30 front and rear respectively on 23-inch forged alloy wheels in gloss black. There are a total of five wheel designs available.

The different variants of the Eletre can also be denoted by the colour of their brake calipers; the base variant gets black calipers while the S and R can be specified with calipers in a range of colours.

On the move, five driver modes are available as standard for the Eletre range – Range, Tour, Sport, Off-Road and Individual, with the Eletre R additionally receiving a Track mode. This applies further adjustment to the active rear-wheel steering, adaptive dampers and active anti-roll control for greater chassis performance, and also fully opens the active front grille along with enabling launch control for access to the variant’s full performance.

Inside, all three variants of the Eletre bring a five-seater layout, with a luggage capacity of 688 litres with all seats in place and up to 1,532 litres with the rear seats folded. Optionally available and shown here is the Executive Seat pack, which brings a four-seater layout.

Materials used are full recycled and recyclable microfibres, presenting as an environmentally friendly, odour-free and longer-lasting alternative to genuine leather. The accompanying trim is taken from recycled edge cuts from carbon-fibre production, which is compressed in resin for a marble-like finish, says Lotus.

Interior compartments in the Eletre include a storage tray with wireless charging, flush-mounted cup holders and door bins that will each accommodate a water bottle of up to one litre in capacity. The luggage compartment also features underfloor storage.

The infotainment system runs on Lotus Hyper OS that brings server-level processing power from a pair of Qualcomm 8155 system-on-chip units. Next-generation 3D content and experiences are supported by Unreal Engine technology from the computer gaming industry, says Lotus.

Compatibility with 5G enables OTA software updates as well as the purchase of new software-enabled features, and which also enables users to lock and unlock the vehicle using a smartphone via an app.

Infotainment is accessed in the Eletre through a 15.1-inch central floating full HD OLED touchscreen, which folds flat when not in use. Made by ECarX, the screen offers fully customisable displays through an advanced Driver Information Module (DIM) which can be continually update via OTA updates over the car’s lifetime.

The driver gets a head-up display unit with augmented reality technology, and this is standard across all variants of the Eletre. 95% of functionality in the Eletre is accessible within three touches on the main screen, says Lotus, and voice control with advanced speech recognition is also available.

Integrated navigation services come courtesy of Here Technologies, offering functions such as EV routing, predictive routing and a range assistant, and these, too can be updated via OTA updates. Standard audio equipment comes from hi-fi specialists KEF, where a 1,380 W, 15-speaker KEF Premium setup brings Uni-QTM and surround sound. A higher-spec 2,160 W, 23-speaker KEF Reference setup with Uni-Q, Uni-Core and surround sound is also available.

For safety, the Eletre packs a host of ADAS that can be updated via OTA software for future revisions. All variants receive intelligent adaptive cruise control (ACC), a driver monitoring system, rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), front cross traffic alert (FCTA), Lane Keep Assist with lane departure warning and prevention (LKA+), blind spot detection, traffic sign information (TSI), front and rear park assist, and visual park assist.

The Eletre is also outfitted with the world’s first deployable Lidar system to support higher levels of autonomous driving, which Lotus says is future-proofed thanks to hardware that is already installed. Further capabilities can be added via OTA updates, as local market regulations permit.

Customers can further personalise their Eletre with a selection of option packs; these include the Lotus Dynamic Handling Pack, Ceramic Brake Pack, Executive Seat Pack, Comfort Seat Pack, Carbon Fibre Pack, Extended Carbon Fibre Pack and Interior Carbon Fibre Pack, as well as a Parking Pack and a Highway Assist Pack for the ADAS set.

A total of six exterior colours are offered for the Eletre, and these are Natron Red, Galloway Green, Stellar Black, Kaimu Grey, Blossom Grey and Solar Yellow. The Eletre is sold via Lotus Cars Malaysia with a five-year, 150,000 km manufacturer warranty, while the main drive battery gets its own eight-year, 200,000 km warranty.

Initial demand for the Eletre has been strong, with 140 orders already collected in Malaysia out of a 200-unit allocation for the country in 2023. To recap, prices for the Lotus Eletre in Malaysia start from RM578,000 for the base Eletre, from RM648,000 for the Eletre S, and from RM798,000 for the Eletre R.