2026 Lotus Eletre and Emeya 600 in Malaysia – now RM100k less; up to 610 km WLTP EV range; new trims

In August this year, both the Lotus Eletre and Emeya were updated for the 2026 model year, with the big change being a revised variant naming scheme that makes it easier for buyers to pick and choose. In this video post, Hafriz Shah explains what’s changed with both of the brand’s electric vehicles.

For a recap, the variants now adopt digits to indicate their power output levels. This replaces the previous approach where an alphabet is used after the name, such as Eletre S or Emeya R, which can be confusing because ‘S’ cars shared the same output with the “base” cars.

Additionally, new trim levels have been introduced to make it easier for customers to choose a starting point with pre-determined standard equipment, from which they can add on any options of their choosing. However, while the power output is represented by a badge on the exterior, which is pretty much unchanged for both cars, there is none to indicate the trim level.

In terms of variants, the Eletre can now be had in a more affordable base option called the Eletre 600 that retails for RM499,000. This isn’t a direct replacement for the variant introduced last July, which was priced more like a toned-down version of the older Eletre S at around RM100,000 extra. The entry-level variant is joined by four other variants, with pricing for each as follows:

Eletre 600: RM499,000

Eletre 600 GT SE: RM569,000

Eletre 600 Sport SE: RM649,000

Eletre 900 Sport: RM769,000

Eletre 900 Sport Carbon: RM839,000

All variants of the Eletre come with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, with the ‘600’ cars packing 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 710 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds and top speed of 258 km/h.

Meanwhile, the ‘900’ cars serve up 918 PS (905 hp or 675 kW) and 984 Nm – 0-100 km/h in 2.95 seconds and 265 km/h top speed. A lithium-ion battery with a total capacity of 112 kWh (107 kWh usable) is standard across the range, with support for DC fast charging up to 350 kW (10-80% in 20 minutes) thanks to an 800-volt electrical architecture – AC charging is at 22 kW. Range figures (WLTP) are between 530 and 600 km for the Eletre 600 and up to 500 km for the Eletre 900.

As for the Emeya, the Porsche Taycan rival comes in five variants, with the Emeya 600 being RM96k cheaper than the pre-update version introduced last August. The 2026 Emeya line-up and pricing are as follows:

Emeya 600 – RM459,000

Emeya 600 GT SE – RM519,000

Emeya 600 Sport SE – RM599,000

Emeya 900 Sport – RM699,000

Emeya 900 Sport Carbon – RM729,000

The Emeya also comes with a dual-motor, AWD powertrain, but its battery is smaller at 102 kWh. In Emeya 600 guise, the EV packs 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and gets from 0-100 km/h in 4.15 seconds, has a top speed of 250 km/h and offers up to 610 km of range following the WLTP standard (depending on variant).

The Emeya 900 cars with 918 PS (905 hp or 675 kW) complete the century sprint at 2.78 seconds and maxes out at 256 km/h, but maximum range is reduced to up to 485 km. For charging, the Emeya support a maximum AC input of 22 kW and DC fast charging is at a higher capacity than the Eletre at 420 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achieved in 15 minutes.

GALLERY: 2026 Lotus Eletre 600

GALLERY: 2026 Lotus Emeya 600

