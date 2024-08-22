Lotus Emeya review – how does the four-door electric ‘hyper GT’ stack up against the Porsche Taycan?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Lotus, Videos / By Mick Chan / August 22 2024 1:08 pm

Launched in Malaysia last week, the Lotus Emeya joins the Eletre as the British brand’s second model in its line-up of fully electric four-door models, with another BEV in the brand’s range being the Evija hypercar.

Here, the four-door electric hyper GT, as Lotus calls it, is sold in Malaysia in three variants – the base Emeya at RM555,000, the Emeya S with the same powertrain but more equipment at RM643,000, and the range-topping Emeya R at RM777,000.

Both the base Emeya and Emeya S get a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that outputs 603 hp and 710 Nm of torque, propelling the four-door from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, to a top speed of 250 km/h.

The more potent setup in the Emeya R outputs 905 hp and 985 Nm of torque – the same output figures as those from the Eletre range – and sends the hyper GT from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h in nine seconds and a 256 km/h maximum.

Lotus Emeya R in Malaysia

Energy is stored in a 102 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery in the Emeya, or slightly smaller in capacity compared to the 112 kWh unit in the Eletre SUV. This provides the Emeya with a range of 610 km, the Emeya with 540 km and the Emeya R with 435 km of range; all figures are WLTP.

The car’s 800-volt electrical architecture supports up to 400 kW of DC fast charging, with the 10-80% battery recharge taking just 14 minutes. AC charging is supported at up to 22 kW, and this way a full charge takes 5.5 hours.

Under its skin, the Emeya gets an electronically-controlled air suspension system, capable of reading the road ahead 1,000 times a second and automatically adjusts for the smoothest possible ride. Wheels are up to 22 inches in diameter, with tyre widths of 265/35 in front and 305/30 at the rear.

Ahead of its Malaysian market launch, Hafriz Shah has sampled the Lotus Emeya in Austria. Does the four-door EV bring the storied Lotus ride and handling magic into the electrified era? How does it stack up against others in the luxury segment? Watch the review to find out.

GALLERY: Lotus Emeya R in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.