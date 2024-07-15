Lotus Emeya seen in Malaysia – up to 918 PS, 610 km range; EV to launch soon and be priced from RM600k?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Lotus / By Gerard Lye / July 15 2024 10:18 am

The Lotus Emeya has been spotted in Malaysia by a few members of the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook, suggesting a launch will take place this month – Q3 as we were told previously. The brand’s third electric vehicle (EV) after the Evija and Eletre first made its debut in September last year and is currently open for bookings.

No word on official pricing for now, but we were told last month that Lotus plans to price the Emeya lower than the Eletre in key Asian markets, including Malaysia. Given the Eletre currently retails from RM698k for the mid-spec S, the base variant, when it is eventually reintroduced, should be around the low- to mid-RM600k range.

As such, the Emeya could be at around the RM600k mark, which is below the estimated pricing of RM650k. The suggested figure is also within proximity of the Porsche Taycan that starts from RM575k, while being considerably less than electric luxury sedans such as the BMW i7 (from RM707k) and Mercedes-Benz EQS (from RM649k). Deliveries of the Emeya are set to commence in Q4 this year.

The starting variant of the Emeya shares the same 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) dual-motor powertrain with the Emeya S as well as both the Eletre and Eletre S, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of under five seconds. There’s also a higher-spec Emeya R with 918 PS (905 hp or 675 kW) and a century sprint time of 2.78 seconds. All variants pack a 102-kWh battery that provides as much as 610 km depending on variant.

Are you looking forward to the launch of the Emeya in Malaysia? If the pricing was attractive, is it enough to make you reconsider EVs from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche or other premium brands? Let us know your thoughts below.

GALLERY: Lotus Emeya R at Bangkok International Motor Show 2024

