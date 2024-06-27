Lotus Emeya electric sedan to be priced cheaper than Eletre SUV in Malaysia – EV to start from RM600k?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Lotus / By Hafriz Shah / June 27 2024 9:34 am

At the ongoing international press drive of the new Lotus Emeya electric sedan in Austria, we have been informed that the British brand plans to price it lower than the Eletre SUV in key Asian markets, including Malaysia. This is a new development, as the Emeya was previously said to be positioned alongside the Eletre – this would still be the case in Europe.

The Eletre is currently priced from RM698k for the mid-spec S, which would mean the base model, when it is eventually reintroduced, should be around the low- to mid-RM600k range. If the Emeya is to be priced lower than that, we may be looking at around the RM600k mark, significantly lower than the current estimated pricing of RM650k.

If true, that would make Lotus’ hyper GT cheaper than electric luxury sedans such as the BMW i7 (from RM707k) and Mercedes-Benz EQS (from RM649k). That price point is also very close to the smaller Porsche Taycan (from RM575k), though Lotus is known to be far more generous with kit even on its base models compared to Porsche.

Plus, the “base” Emeya isn’t basic in any way, sharing the exact same powertrain as the Emeya S and both the Eletre and Eletre S – twin motors with 612 PS, enough to get it from 0-100 km/h in under five seconds. The Emeya R ramps it up to 905 PS and 2.78 seconds. With a large 102 kW battery pack, the Emeya has a claimed range of up to 610 km.

The Emeya is already open for booking in Malaysia, and is expected to be launched very soon. Deliveries are said to start around Q4 this year. So, what do you think of the Emeya’s relatively low estimated price point for the Malaysian market – would it tempt you away from the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche? Comment below!

We will have our review of the Emeya up soon. In the meantime, you can watch our video review of the Lotus Eletre S here.

GALLERY: Lotus Emeya R at BIMS 2024

